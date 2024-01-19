17th Delmar Loop Ice Carnival: A Frosty Fiesta of Artistry and Entertainment

As winter descends upon St. Louis, the city prepares to embrace the chill with the 17th Annual Delmar Loop Ice Carnival, scheduled for January 20. The frosty festivities, free and open to all, will commence at 11 a.m. and carry on till 7 p.m., offering a plethora of activities to entertain all age groups.

Ice Sculptures and Live Carving Demonstrations

At the heart of the carnival, over 50 ice sculptures will serve as a testament to the ephemeral beauty of the season, crafted meticulously by skilled artisans. Adding to the spectacle, Full Spectrum Ice will host live ice carving demonstrations, offering the audience a chance to witness the transformative power of artistry and precision.

Family Fun and Entertainment

From a temporary tattoo scavenger hunt that promises an adventure in every corner to performances by street artists, the carnival promises a day of unending entertainment. The St. Louis Blues Mascot, Louie, will be in attendance for meet and greet sessions, adding a touch of local pride to the day's proceedings.

A Grand Finale with a Drone Show

As the day winds down, the sky will come alive with a live drone show, marking a dazzling conclusion to the day's festivities. But before the grand finale, attendees stand a chance to leave with more than just memories, thanks to an ice cube giveaway. Among the many chocolate coins, one lucky participant will find a real gold coin, turning the day into a treasure hunt.

The Delmar Loop Ice Carnival, in its 17th iteration, continues to bring the community together, offering a space for families to enjoy a day filled with fun, entertainment, and awe-inspiring artistry. It serves not only as a platform for artists to showcase their creativity and skill in ice sculpting but also as a reminder of the simple joys of the winter season.