175 Years of Legacy: The Enduring Impact of The Cherokeean Herald

A milestone echoed through the heart of Texas last Thursday as The Cherokeean Herald, one of the Lone Star State's oldest running publications, celebrated 175 years of print. Founded in 1850, the newspaper has weathered wars, recessions, and societal shifts to remain a steadfast beacon of local news.

A Community-Fueled Success

Current owners John and Penny Hawkins attribute their success to the community they serve. "It's the people who make this paper what it is," Penny shared during our conversation. Their dedication to local news has earned them a loyal following, with State Representative Cody Harris praising them for keeping the paper locally run.

During a Valentine's Day event at Citizens 1st Bank, the Hawkins were presented with a certificate by Representative Harris. The moment was a testament to the paper's enduring legacy and the community's appreciation for its commitment to journalism.

From Ink to Pixels: Expanding Reach

The Cherokeean Herald is not just surviving but thriving in the digital age. The Hawkins family has seen the publication grow, including online readers from all over the United States. This expansion reflects the evolving landscape of journalism, where stories transcend geographical boundaries.

"We're proud of our past, but we're also looking forward," John stated, hinting at plans to further enhance their online presence. The couple hopes to continue the legacy of the paper for years to come, ensuring that future generations can access the rich history of Cherokee County.

Preserving History: The Heritage Center

The Heritage Center of the Cherokee County Museum stands as a monument to the paper's history. Housing some of the original publications and memorabilia dating back to 1857, it offers visitors a glimpse into the past. Here, one can trace the evolution of the press, from hand-set type to modern printing techniques.