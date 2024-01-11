en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Loan Request for Baby Formula Sheds Light on Cost-of-Living Crisis

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:03 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 9:08 am EST
Loan Request for Baby Formula Sheds Light on Cost-of-Living Crisis

In an era marked by rising prices and economic uncertainty, a loan request for baby formula has brought the cost-of-living crisis into stark focus. The request, made to Dave Fishwick, founder of Burnley Savings and Loans and the subject of the Netflix biopic ‘Bank of Dave,’ underscores the desperate struggle many families face to afford basic necessities.

The Rising Cost of Basic Necessities

The price of baby formula, a life-sustaining necessity for many infants, has surged by a staggering 45% over the past two years. This alarming increase has pushed the product out of reach for many parents, including the young mother who reached out to Fishwick for help. The incident reveals a society grappling with affordability issues that strike at the very heart of family life.

Corporate Responses to Inflationary Pressures

In reaction to such inflationary pressures, Danone, one of the world’s leading food and beverage companies, has pledged to reduce prices on some of its formula products. However, it remains to be seen if these savings will be passed on to consumers by retailers, a crucial step in ensuring that parents can afford this essential commodity for their children.

Contrasting Bonuses and Struggles

Fishwick has pointed out the glaring disparity between the financial struggles of families and the hefty bonuses pocketed by energy giants and banks. The removal of the cap on banker’s bonuses, approved by the Financial Conduct Authority, stands in stark contrast to the daily battles faced by households to keep up with escalating costs.

Aiding the Affected

As a response to the crisis, Burnley Savings and Loans is funding a breakfast club at Colne Park High School, offering a lifeline to students whose parents are unable to afford meals. Fishwick’s initiative is a call to action for major companies to step up and actively support those hardest hit by the cost-of-living crisis.

As Greece moves forward with measures to reduce the price of food, household, and baby products, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has made it clear that ‘greedy inflation can’t be accepted.’ It is a sentiment that echoes Fishwick’s concerns and underscores the urgent need for solutions to this pervasive affordability crisis.

0
Business Economy
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
Saudi Arabia and Canada Reinstate Trade Relations: A New Era of Economic Cooperation
Saudi Arabia and Canada have embarked on a new chapter of economic cooperation with the signing of an agreement to form a joint Saudi-Canadian business council. This significant move marks the end of a five-year hiatus in trade delegations between the two nations and follows the restoration of full diplomatic ties in the previous year.
Saudi Arabia and Canada Reinstate Trade Relations: A New Era of Economic Cooperation
SEC Approval of Bitcoin ETFs Spurs Rally in Cryptocurrency Stocks
22 mins ago
SEC Approval of Bitcoin ETFs Spurs Rally in Cryptocurrency Stocks
UK Proposes New Levy to Rescue Small Banks: A New Direction for Financial Bailouts
22 mins ago
UK Proposes New Levy to Rescue Small Banks: A New Direction for Financial Bailouts
France's Sisse Agency: The Undercover Guardian of Economic Sovereignty
6 mins ago
France's Sisse Agency: The Undercover Guardian of Economic Sovereignty
UK Proposes New Levy to Rescue Small Banks: A New Direction for Financial Bailouts
6 mins ago
UK Proposes New Levy to Rescue Small Banks: A New Direction for Financial Bailouts
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to the Office of the Special Prosecutor
9 mins ago
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to the Office of the Special Prosecutor
Latest Headlines
World News
Asian Cup 2024: The Star Players to Watch Out For
2 mins
Asian Cup 2024: The Star Players to Watch Out For
Kenyan Athlete Sarah Chepchirchir Faces Doping Suspension Again
5 mins
Kenyan Athlete Sarah Chepchirchir Faces Doping Suspension Again
Systemic Inflammation and Immune Dysregulation: A New Angle to Understanding Long COVID
6 mins
Systemic Inflammation and Immune Dysregulation: A New Angle to Understanding Long COVID
Andhra Pradesh Government to Complete Comprehensive Caste Survey Ahead of Elections
6 mins
Andhra Pradesh Government to Complete Comprehensive Caste Survey Ahead of Elections
The Battle Over Voter Ink: NDC Versus EC
6 mins
The Battle Over Voter Ink: NDC Versus EC
Ambassador Adonia Ayebare Advocates for Political Independence at NAM Summit
8 mins
Ambassador Adonia Ayebare Advocates for Political Independence at NAM Summit
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to the Office of the Special Prosecutor
9 mins
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to the Office of the Special Prosecutor
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
11 mins
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
Vice President's Wife Endorses Dr. Bawumia's Candidacy for Ghana's 2024 Elections
11 mins
Vice President's Wife Endorses Dr. Bawumia's Candidacy for Ghana's 2024 Elections
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
1 hour
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
1 hour
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
1 hour
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
3 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
5 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
6 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app