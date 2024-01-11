Livio Suppo on Marquez’s Future and the Dynamics of the MotoGP Rider Market

In the world of MotoGP, the name Livio Suppo resonates with seasoned acumen and insight. A figure who has left his imprint on Ducati, Honda, and Suzuki, Suppo recently offered his perspective on the potential reunion of Marc Marquez and Honda post-2024. Marc Marquez, after an illustrious run with Honda, split on amicable terms, leaving the door ajar for a possible return.

Unraveling the Dynamics of the Rider Market

The upcoming rider transfer market comes with its set of twists and turns, as Suppo points out. With all of Ducati’s riders’ contracts ending this year, the market could witness early movements. Ducati’s position currently stands strong, flaunting the best bike in the competition. However, manufacturers like KTM, Aprilia, Yamaha, and Honda are not far behind, with growing capabilities that could exploit concessions to improve.

Ducati’s runner-up, Jorge Martin, eyes an official seat by 2025, adding another layer to the market dynamics. Suppo opines that Ducati’s priority will likely be to retain Pecco Bagnaia, leaving a tough choice for the remaining official team slot among riders like Enea Bastianini, Marco Bezzecchi, and Marquez.

Marc Marquez: A New Chapter at Gresini Ducati

Entering 2024, Marc Marquez embarks on a new journey with Gresini Ducati. After an entire career at Repsol Honda, anticipation surrounds his adaptation to a new bike and technical team. Marquez joins his younger brother, Alex, at the same MotoGP team for the first time since their stint at Repsol Honda in 2020. Both will be riding year-old GP23 bikes this year. Marquez’s Ducati race debut is set for the weekend of March 8-10 at the Lusail circuit.

Stepping into 2024: An Era of Uncertainty and Opportunity

As Marc Marquez steps into 2024, he faces a critical juncture in his career. After challenging seasons with Honda, he has joined the Gresini team, hoping to relaunch his career riding the Ducati Desmosedici GP23. While Marquez acknowledges the challenges ahead, he emphasizes the importance of consistency and expresses his excitement for the upcoming tests.

Despite the hurdles, Marquez remains grateful to Honda, Ducati, and the Gresini team, and is optimistic about evaluating the best option for his future beyond 2024.