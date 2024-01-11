en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Livio Suppo on Marquez’s Future and the Dynamics of the MotoGP Rider Market

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:04 am EST
Livio Suppo on Marquez’s Future and the Dynamics of the MotoGP Rider Market

In the world of MotoGP, the name Livio Suppo resonates with seasoned acumen and insight. A figure who has left his imprint on Ducati, Honda, and Suzuki, Suppo recently offered his perspective on the potential reunion of Marc Marquez and Honda post-2024. Marc Marquez, after an illustrious run with Honda, split on amicable terms, leaving the door ajar for a possible return.

Unraveling the Dynamics of the Rider Market

The upcoming rider transfer market comes with its set of twists and turns, as Suppo points out. With all of Ducati’s riders’ contracts ending this year, the market could witness early movements. Ducati’s position currently stands strong, flaunting the best bike in the competition. However, manufacturers like KTM, Aprilia, Yamaha, and Honda are not far behind, with growing capabilities that could exploit concessions to improve.

Ducati’s runner-up, Jorge Martin, eyes an official seat by 2025, adding another layer to the market dynamics. Suppo opines that Ducati’s priority will likely be to retain Pecco Bagnaia, leaving a tough choice for the remaining official team slot among riders like Enea Bastianini, Marco Bezzecchi, and Marquez.

Marc Marquez: A New Chapter at Gresini Ducati

Entering 2024, Marc Marquez embarks on a new journey with Gresini Ducati. After an entire career at Repsol Honda, anticipation surrounds his adaptation to a new bike and technical team. Marquez joins his younger brother, Alex, at the same MotoGP team for the first time since their stint at Repsol Honda in 2020. Both will be riding year-old GP23 bikes this year. Marquez’s Ducati race debut is set for the weekend of March 8-10 at the Lusail circuit.

Stepping into 2024: An Era of Uncertainty and Opportunity

As Marc Marquez steps into 2024, he faces a critical juncture in his career. After challenging seasons with Honda, he has joined the Gresini team, hoping to relaunch his career riding the Ducati Desmosedici GP23. While Marquez acknowledges the challenges ahead, he emphasizes the importance of consistency and expresses his excitement for the upcoming tests.

Despite the hurdles, Marquez remains grateful to Honda, Ducati, and the Gresini team, and is optimistic about evaluating the best option for his future beyond 2024.

0
Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
2 mins ago
NBA Personalities Reflect on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy
In remembrance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the National Basketball Association (NBA) and its prominent personalities commemorated his legacy. This tribute was not just about historical recollections, but also about how his principles continue to shape lives and society today. Reflections on Dr. King’s Legacy Shaquille O’Neal, a towering figure in the NBA, expressed
NBA Personalities Reflect on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy
Mark Cuban Opens Up About Social Media, Shark Tank Exit, and Feud with Musk at CES Event
5 mins ago
Mark Cuban Opens Up About Social Media, Shark Tank Exit, and Feud with Musk at CES Event
Kell Brook Contemplates a Comeback to Professional Boxing
5 mins ago
Kell Brook Contemplates a Comeback to Professional Boxing
Luton Town Prepares for Premier League Clash Against Burnley: An Insight
3 mins ago
Luton Town Prepares for Premier League Clash Against Burnley: An Insight
Philadelphia Flyers Overcome Two-Goal Deficit to Triumph in Shootout Against Canadiens
5 mins ago
Philadelphia Flyers Overcome Two-Goal Deficit to Triumph in Shootout Against Canadiens
Washington Commanders Undergoing Transformation Under New Owner Josh Harris
5 mins ago
Washington Commanders Undergoing Transformation Under New Owner Josh Harris
Latest Headlines
World News
Ijara MP's Bold Education Funding Move Amid Parents' School Management Concerns
2 mins
Ijara MP's Bold Education Funding Move Amid Parents' School Management Concerns
Luton Town Prepares for Premier League Clash Against Burnley: An Insight
3 mins
Luton Town Prepares for Premier League Clash Against Burnley: An Insight
Kenya's President Ruto Engages Jubilee MCAs: A Bid for Inter-Party Dialogue
4 mins
Kenya's President Ruto Engages Jubilee MCAs: A Bid for Inter-Party Dialogue
Pamela Ngubane: From Israeli Advocacy to Palestinian Support
4 mins
Pamela Ngubane: From Israeli Advocacy to Palestinian Support
Philadelphia Flyers Overcome Two-Goal Deficit to Triumph in Shootout Against Canadiens
5 mins
Philadelphia Flyers Overcome Two-Goal Deficit to Triumph in Shootout Against Canadiens
Washington Commanders Undergoing Transformation Under New Owner Josh Harris
5 mins
Washington Commanders Undergoing Transformation Under New Owner Josh Harris
Ondo Redemption Front Demands Probe into State-Owned Company, Prepares for 2024 Election
5 mins
Ondo Redemption Front Demands Probe into State-Owned Company, Prepares for 2024 Election
Student Paramedic Spurs Petition for Gluten-Free Options at McDonald's UK
5 mins
Student Paramedic Spurs Petition for Gluten-Free Options at McDonald's UK
Mark Cuban Opens Up About Social Media, Shark Tank Exit, and Feud with Musk at CES Event
5 mins
Mark Cuban Opens Up About Social Media, Shark Tank Exit, and Feud with Musk at CES Event
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
44 mins
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
4 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
6 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
7 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app