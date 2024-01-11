Link Between Depression and Weight Gain in Overweight Individuals: Cambridge University Study

A recent study by the University of Cambridge has identified a correlation between depressive symptoms and weight gain, particularly in overweight and obese individuals. The research, involving 2,133 adults from the Fenland Covid-19 study, spanned six to nine months, from August 2020 to April 2021. The participants logged their symptoms of depression, anxiety, and stress, along with their weight, using a mobile app.

Depression and Weight Gain: A Correlation

The study observed that with each rise in the score for depressive symptoms, there was a corresponding weight gain the following month. Overweight participants, with a Body Mass Index (BMI) between 25 and 29.9, experienced an average weight gain of 52g for each point increase in depression score. Obese individuals, with a BMI over 30, added 71g. However, no significant weight changes were observed in participants with a healthy BMI below 25 when experiencing depressive symptoms.

Implications of the Findings

Dr. Julia Mueller, the lead author of the study, highlighted that while these weight gains were small, even minor weight changes over short periods could lead to significant weight gains over time, especially for those already overweight or obese. This could potentially increase the risk of further health deterioration.

Depression, Not Stress or Anxiety, Linked to Weight Gain

Interestingly, the study did not find a correlation between changes in stress or anxiety and weight gain. This highlights the unique relationship between depression and weight changes. As this was an observational study, no definite conclusions about causation could be drawn. Yet, the findings suggest varied reactions to negative emotions among different individuals.

The study underscores the importance of monitoring weight changes in overweight and obese individuals dealing with depression. It also emphasizes the need for further research to understand the complex interplay between mental health and physical wellbeing.