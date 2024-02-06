Zoos Offer Quirky Valentine's Revenge: Name a Pest after Your Ex for Conservation

As Valentine's Day draws near, zoos across the United States are offering a unique opportunity for those seeking a humorous or spiteful way to find closure over an ex-partner. The unusual fundraiser involves people naming roaches, vegetables, or rodents after their exes, which are then fed to the zoo's resident animals. While the initiative may seem quirky, it also serves a noble cause, supporting the zoos and wildlife conservation efforts.

The Bronx Zoo's 'Name a Roach' Campaign

Among the pioneers of this tradition is the Bronx Zoo, whose 'Name a Roach' campaign, initiated in 2011, allows participants to name a Madagascar hissing cockroach for a nominal fee. In return, they receive a digital naming certificate, signifying their unique contribution to the zoo's conservation efforts.

Lehigh Valley Zoo's 'Catch and Release' Event

In a similar vein, the Lehigh Valley Zoo hosts a 'Catch and Release' event. This initiative allows individuals to name a fish after someone they wish to spite, adding a unique twist to the concept of revenge or closure.

San Antonio Zoo's 'Cry Me a Cockroach Fundraiser'

Not to be outdone, the San Antonio Zoo's 'Cry Me a Cockroach Fundraiser' offers the chance to name a rodent, veggie, or cockroach after an ex. Participants receive a digital Valentine's Day card as a token of appreciation for their support, with naming options ranging from $5 to $25. The zoo provides detailed instructions on how to participate on its website.

Brookfield Zoo's 'Name a Cockroach After Your Ex' Event

Chicago's Brookfield Zoo also joins the bandwagon with its own 'Name a Cockroach After Your Ex' event. This playful initiative allows people to symbolically turn their ex into a pest that gets eaten by zoo animals, adding a novel element to the traditional Valentine's Day celebrations.

These campaigns not only offer individuals a unique, albeit unconventional, way to deal with past relationships but also contribute significantly to conservation efforts. So, this Valentine's Day, whether you're seeking revenge or closure, consider joining these zoos in their noble cause of wildlife conservation.