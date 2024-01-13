Zonnique Opens Up About Her Sexuality Amid Relationship Criticism

In a recent turn of events, Zonnique, the stepdaughter of renowned rapper T.I., has openly declared her sexual orientation, revealing a preference for women. This unexpected revelation was made amidst the backlash she received about her relationship with Bandhunta Izzy, the father of her child.

A Candid Vlog Sparks Criticism

On January 9, Zonnique and Izzy took to their vlog to discuss their relationship, openly acknowledging that their bond might have dissolved if it weren’t for their 3-year-old daughter. During the candid discussion, Izzy confessed to potentially displaying toxic behavior if Zonnique were to start a relationship with someone else. His admission of potentially using their daughter as an excuse to maintain contact and making a new partner feel uneasy sparked controversy among their online audience.

Negative Reactions Trigger a Revelation

The online community expressed their concern, suggesting Zonnique was trapped in a toxic relationship, prompting her to address the criticism. In a seemingly defiant response, Zonnique took to Twitter, hinting at her inclination towards women over men. This unexpected revelation has added a new dimension to the ongoing discussion about her relationship with Izzy.

A Relationship under Spotlight

Zonnique and Izzy have been in the public eye since the birth of their daughter, Hunter Zoelle James, in December 2020. The news of T.I. becoming a grandfather was shared during a live broadcast of Zonnique’s Fox Soul show, The Mix. The couple’s relationship dynamics, however, have taken a new turn with Zonnique’s recent revelation, leading to widespread discussions about romantic preferences and relationship toxicity.