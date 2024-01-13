en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Zonnique Opens Up About Her Sexuality Amid Relationship Criticism

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:04 am EST
Zonnique Opens Up About Her Sexuality Amid Relationship Criticism

In a recent turn of events, Zonnique, the stepdaughter of renowned rapper T.I., has openly declared her sexual orientation, revealing a preference for women. This unexpected revelation was made amidst the backlash she received about her relationship with Bandhunta Izzy, the father of her child.

A Candid Vlog Sparks Criticism

On January 9, Zonnique and Izzy took to their vlog to discuss their relationship, openly acknowledging that their bond might have dissolved if it weren’t for their 3-year-old daughter. During the candid discussion, Izzy confessed to potentially displaying toxic behavior if Zonnique were to start a relationship with someone else. His admission of potentially using their daughter as an excuse to maintain contact and making a new partner feel uneasy sparked controversy among their online audience.

Negative Reactions Trigger a Revelation

The online community expressed their concern, suggesting Zonnique was trapped in a toxic relationship, prompting her to address the criticism. In a seemingly defiant response, Zonnique took to Twitter, hinting at her inclination towards women over men. This unexpected revelation has added a new dimension to the ongoing discussion about her relationship with Izzy.

A Relationship under Spotlight

Zonnique and Izzy have been in the public eye since the birth of their daughter, Hunter Zoelle James, in December 2020. The news of T.I. becoming a grandfather was shared during a live broadcast of Zonnique’s Fox Soul show, The Mix. The couple’s relationship dynamics, however, have taken a new turn with Zonnique’s recent revelation, leading to widespread discussions about romantic preferences and relationship toxicity.

0
Lifestyle
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Lifestyle

See more
3 mins ago
Patrick Grant's CCOA: A Sustainable Revolution in Athleisure Wear
In an innovative step towards environmental sustainability, Patrick Grant, the owner of menswear brand E Tautz and social enterprise Community Clothing, has introduced a line of fully biodegradable athleisure wear – Community Clothing Organic Athletic (CCOA). The collection is a result of a five-year-long development process, conceived as a response to the ecological challenges posed
Patrick Grant's CCOA: A Sustainable Revolution in Athleisure Wear
Dame Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Finally Tie the Knot Amid Pandemic Delay
42 mins ago
Dame Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Finally Tie the Knot Amid Pandemic Delay
Norfolk Police Department Remembers Esteemed K9 Ficko
43 mins ago
Norfolk Police Department Remembers Esteemed K9 Ficko
The Surprising Resale Value of McDonald's Happy Meal Toys
11 mins ago
The Surprising Resale Value of McDonald's Happy Meal Toys
Froth and Flame: Prime Leasehold Opportunity Beckons in Edinburgh
12 mins ago
Froth and Flame: Prime Leasehold Opportunity Beckons in Edinburgh
Fenton, Missouri Braces for Cold Snap: Residents Take Precautions
39 mins ago
Fenton, Missouri Braces for Cold Snap: Residents Take Precautions
Latest Headlines
World News
Shielding Society: Caregiving Education Group's Session on Scams and Financial Exploitation
26 seconds
Shielding Society: Caregiving Education Group's Session on Scams and Financial Exploitation
Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy Accuses BRS of Fraud and Propaganda Following Election Defeat
2 mins
Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy Accuses BRS of Fraud and Propaganda Following Election Defeat
Thirdy Ravena Steers San-En NeoPhoenix to the Top of Japan B.League
3 mins
Thirdy Ravena Steers San-En NeoPhoenix to the Top of Japan B.League
Stanton Reclaims Championship in Gateway Conference Soccer Final
3 mins
Stanton Reclaims Championship in Gateway Conference Soccer Final
The Unseen Spiritual Journey of Lou Reed: A Look into His Tai Chi Practice and Ambient Compositions
3 mins
The Unseen Spiritual Journey of Lou Reed: A Look into His Tai Chi Practice and Ambient Compositions
Toronto Raptors Face Tough Defeat in Utah; Positive Signs Amid Losses
3 mins
Toronto Raptors Face Tough Defeat in Utah; Positive Signs Amid Losses
FDA Health Updates: Serious CPAP Mask Recall, Keytruda Approval, and More
4 mins
FDA Health Updates: Serious CPAP Mask Recall, Keytruda Approval, and More
Robert Fico's Discounted Apartment Purchase Sparks Controversy as Slovakia Faces Political and Environmental Challenges
4 mins
Robert Fico's Discounted Apartment Purchase Sparks Controversy as Slovakia Faces Political and Environmental Challenges
Omaha Mavericks Triumph Over North Dakota Fighting Hawks in Overtime Thriller
4 mins
Omaha Mavericks Triumph Over North Dakota Fighting Hawks in Overtime Thriller
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
18 mins
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
6 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
11 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
12 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
12 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
13 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
15 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
17 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app