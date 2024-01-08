Zing Taps into Gen-Z Pulse with New Short-Format Video Segment ‘Snaackz’

The youth entertainment channel, Zing, is set to unveil ‘Snaackz’, a short-format video segment meticulously curated for the dynamic Gen-Z audience.

This move marks Zing’s commitment to align with the evolving content preferences of this generation and fortify its bond with young viewers.

‘Snaackz’: A Melange of Love, Fashion, and Culture

‘Snaackz’ aims to bring together the three elements that are integral to the lives of the Gen-Z demographic: Love, Fashion, and Culture.

The segment will prominently feature emerging content creators who have honed their craft in these areas. The goal? To provide fresh, relatable content that resonates with the audience’s interests and lifestyles.

Meet the Hosts: A Blend of Passion and Expertise

The new segment ‘With Love’ will delve into Korean culture and lifestyle. The host, Kuvelu Tetseo, hails from Nagaland and has a deep-seated passion for Korean culture. ‘You & I’, another segment, will be steered by Ekta Khurana.

She will offer advice on modern-day dating and mental well-being, drawing from her extensive experience in the mental health sphere. ‘Closet’, the show’s fashion-focused segment, will be hosted by the fashion influencer and Miss Arunachal Pradesh pageant first runner-up, Jumni Kamki. Kamki will explore the latest trends, offering fashion-forward insights to viewers.

Zing: Catering to the Preferences of Gen-Z

Vishnu Shankar, the Business Cluster Head of &TV and Music Channels, emphasized Zing’s mission to remain the preferred platform for Gen-Z. To achieve this, the channel aims to deliver content that truly resonates with the audience.

The launch of ‘Snaackz’ is a testament to this mission, as it introduces talented creators who can cater to the diverse and evolving preferences of this generation. ‘Snaackz’ will be aired between regular shows on Zing, integrating seamlessly with the channel’s programming schedule.