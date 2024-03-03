YWCA Laniakea Ends Century-Old Health & Wellness Program Amid Financial Struggles

After more than 100 years of promoting physical fitness and well-being, the YWCA Laniakea's Health & Wellness program is closing its doors on June 30, marking the end of an era for the historic Honolulu establishment. Citing financial difficulties exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the YWCA has announced the discontinuation of its beloved group fitness classes, fitness center, and swimming pool facilities, a decision that has sparked community efforts to save the program.

Decades of Dedication Comes to a Close

YWCA Laniakea has been a cornerstone of the Honolulu community, offering a unique blend of fitness and wellness services in a historic Spanish-style building designed by Julia Morgan since the early 1900s. From aqua aerobics to yoga, these programs have catered to a diverse membership seeking health and camaraderie. However, the pandemic has significantly impacted membership numbers, plummeting from 1,000 pre-pandemic members to just 250, with only 50 actively using the facilities. YWCA Oahu CEO Noriko Namiki highlighted the financial inviability of maintaining such expansive services in the face of dwindling participation.

Community Rallies for Revival

In response to the closure, a passionate group of over 50 members has initiated efforts to save the YWCA's Health & Wellness program. Dubbed "Save Health and Fitness at the Y," this ad hoc committee has launched a website, penned letters to the YWCA board and Hawaii Governor Josh Green, and scheduled meetings with district representatives. This group believes that with strategic marketing, volunteer support, and potential financial grants, the program can regain its financial footing and continue to serve the downtown Honolulu community.

The Legacy and Hope for the Future

While the closure of the Health & Wellness program marks the end of an important chapter in the YWCA Laniakea's history, the organization remains committed to its mission of "eliminating racism, empowering women." It continues to operate various programs, including Dress for Success, the Patsy T. Mink Center for Business & Leadership, and the Enterprising Women of Color Business Center. As the community and YWCA navigate through these changes, the hope for a revival or transformation of the Health & Wellness program persists, underscoring the deep value and impact such services have had on the local community over the past century.