Youth Well: Empowering Teachers and Parents with Free Mental Health Support Groups

In a world where mental health is increasingly becoming a priority, YouthWell, a dedicated mental health organization, is offering free support groups for teachers and parents of tweens and teens. The aim? To help them navigate the often turbulent teenage years while maintaining their own well-being. But it's not just about surviving; it's about thriving.

TeachWell: Empowering Educators for Stronger Student Relationships

Starting February 14, 2024, YouthWell will launch TeachWell, a peer support group designed specifically for educators. Recognizing that teachers play a pivotal role in shaping the lives of young adults, YouthWell invites teachers to connect, share challenges, and learn strategies for building trusting relationships with students.

By understanding the unique attributes of the adolescent brain, TeachWell participants can capitalize on this knowledge to foster an environment that promotes growth, trust, and learning. These sessions, conducted on Zoom, are free of charge, although donations are encouraged.

Parent/Caregiver Support Groups: Strengthening Family Connections

Parents and caregivers are not left behind in this initiative. YouthWell offers various support groups to help them manage the tween, teen, and young adult years of their children effectively.

The Parent/Caregiver Support Groups focus on addressing parenting challenges, strengthening family connections, and promoting self-care. Weekly sessions are held on Tuesdays via Zoom, covering topics based on the group's needs. Donations are encouraged but not mandatory.

For those seeking more specialized support, groups like ParentConnect and LaunchWell are available. ParentConnect is a weekly drop-in peer support group for parents and caregivers of tweens, teens, and young adults struggling with mental health challenges. LaunchWell supports parents of young adults transitioning to college.

FamilyTools: Equipping Parents with Essential Skills

In addition to the support groups, YouthWell offers a monthly series called FamilyTools. This program addresses specific topics such as managing digital devices and understanding the adolescent brain to equip parents with essential skills for raising teens in today's world.

As we delve deeper into the 21st century, the need for mental health support becomes increasingly apparent. With initiatives like those offered by YouthWell, teachers and parents alike can access the resources they need to build strong, trusting relationships with their students and children.

Together, we can make a difference in the lives of our youth.