Pharmacist, dermatologist, and entrepreneur Yohann Kae Panis-Luzano champions well-being for mental health and social connections. With an impressive educational background and a residency in dermatology under her belt, she co-founded Youthplus Medical Group Inc. and Youthplus Skin and Laser Center, offering European skincare treatments to clients.

Champions of Well-being

Panis-Luzano's dedication to her field led her to complete a cosmetic and laser surgery fellowship, and she regularly attends global training sessions on Botox, fillers, threads, and lasers. Recognizing the impact of the pandemic on mental health, she developed Panis-Luzano Cosmeceuticals and Dr. Y Premium Glutathione, which contains patented Fibersol-2 and lingonberries to improve digestive, heart, and skin health and combat acne.

The newly crowned Miss Universe Philippines Leyte 2023, Angel Rose Tambal, and Miss Philippines Leyte 2023, Jamby Belegorio, have been named brand ambassadors for Youthplus Medical Group. BCP model and medical student James Peconcillo has also been chosen as a male brand ambassador to encourage men to prioritize their general well-being and physical condition.

A Shift in Perspective

The brand ambassadors will represent the province in the country's premier beauty pageants and carry out marketing services, live events, social media promotions, and other marketing campaigns for Youthplus. This collaboration signals a shift in perspective, emphasizing the importance of well-being and mental health in today's fast-paced world.

By championing these values, Youthplus Medical Group aims to inspire individuals to prioritize their well-being and foster stronger social connections. As Panis-Luzano continues to innovate and expand her offerings, she remains dedicated to helping others achieve optimal health and well-being.

A Lasting Impact

As Youthplus Medical Group's influence continues to grow, so too does its commitment to promoting well-being and mental health. With the support of their brand ambassadors, Angel Rose Tambal, Jamby Belegorio, and James Peconcillo, the company is poised to make a lasting impact on the lives of its clients and the broader community.

Yohann Kae Panis-Luzano's vision of a world where well-being is prioritized and celebrated is becoming a reality, one client at a time. Through her dedication to her field and her innovative approach to skincare and wellness, she is helping to redefine what it means to be healthy and happy in today's fast-paced world.

In a world where mental health and social connections are increasingly important, Youthplus Medical Group's mission is more relevant than ever. By prioritizing well-being and promoting strong social connections, the company is helping to create a healthier, happier world for all.

As the brand ambassadors continue to represent Youthplus Medical Group in beauty pageants and marketing campaigns, they will serve as powerful reminders of the importance of self-care and well-being. With their help, Youthplus Medical Group is poised to make a lasting impact on the lives of its clients and the broader community.

In a world where the pressures of modern life can often feel overwhelming, Yohann Kae Panis-Luzano and Youthplus Medical Group offer a beacon of hope. By prioritizing well-being and promoting strong social connections, they are helping to create a healthier, happier world for all.