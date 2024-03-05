Your Move MKE: Transforming Milwaukee’s Youth Through Hip Hop and Chess

Meet Raquel Aleman, a South Side native, co-founder, and executive director of Your Move MKE, an organization dedicated to offering Milwaukee's inner-city youth a platform for creative expression and learning through hip hop and chess. Following the tragic loss of one of its members, Fabian Guzman, Your Move MKE has evolved from a small chess club into a thriving youth organization on Historic Mitchell Street, providing a safe haven and various educational programs aimed at overcoming community barriers.

Advertisment

Inspiration from Tragedy

In 2020, the tragic death of 16-year-old Fabian Guzman, a member of the Hip Hop Chess Club, marked a turning point for the organization. His loss inspired co-founders Aleman, SuperEgo, and Blade to transform the chess club into Your Move MKE, focusing on creating a positive impact on Milwaukee's youth. The organization now offers programs such as Making Moves Breakdancing, Restorative Justice Cyphers, and an Urban Trade Skills program, aiming to equip participants with valuable life skills and certifications.

Celebrating Culture and Creativity

Advertisment

Your Move MKE not only focuses on skill-building but also emphasizes the importance of culture and creativity in personal development. Aleman, with her background in hip hop and as a former record label owner, understands the significance of representation in the arts. She strives to provide a platform for young people to see themselves reflected in their pursuits. The organization's recent end-of-year celebration and fundraising event showcased their commitment to nurturing creativity, featuring a Graffiti Gallery, live performances, and a silent auction of artwork.

Empowering Milwaukee's Youth

Your Move MKE's efforts extend beyond just education and creativity; they aim to build a community where young people can openly discuss their experiences and challenges. Through programs like the Restorative Justice Cyphers, participants find a voice and a sense of belonging. Aleman's vision for the future involves scaling up the organization's impact through community partnerships and further developing their space on Historic Mitchell Street as a staple for youth empowerment in Milwaukee.

As Milwaukee grapples with segregation and social challenges, Your Move MKE stands as a beacon of hope, proving that with the right support and opportunities, young people can overcome barriers and thrive. The organization's work underscores the powerful role of culture and creativity in fostering resilience and change, offering vital lessons for communities everywhere.