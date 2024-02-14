Young Vietnamese Seek Love at Ha Pagoda on Valentine's Day

Young Vietnamese Flock to Ancient Pagoda Seeking Love on Valentine's Day

Hanoi, Vietnam - On a bustling Valentine's Day in central Hanoi, young men and women made their way to the ancient Ha Pagoda, hoping that an offering would bring them an elusive romantic partner. The trays of sweets, water, fake money, and roses reflected the significance of finding a partner in Vietnamese society.

Divine Intervention in the Search for Love

Nguyen Thi Ly, an office worker, approached the altar with a tray of offerings, whispering, "Please help me, Buddha. I want to find a boyfriend this year and no longer be single." Around her, dozens of other trays were piled high, each a testament to the hopes and dreams of the young Vietnamese seeking love.

Despite Vietnam's communist state, Buddhist and Confucian traditions remain deeply rooted. On the first, middle, and last days of the lunar month, many Vietnamese visit temples and pagodas to pray for peace, luck, and prosperity. In recent years, Valentine's Day, a Christian-originated occasion, has gained popularity among the Vietnamese seeking divine intervention in their love lives.

The Pressure to Find "The One"

"It's a spiritual procedure, but it reflects the insecurity young people feel about finding the right partner," says Tran Thanh Nam, an educational psychology expert. The pressure to marry and start a family is deeply ingrained in Vietnamese culture.

Nguyen Van Duong, a doctor in his early thirties, finds himself single amidst the societal expectations. "My parents are growing older, and they want me to get married and have children," he shared. The legal marriage age in Vietnam is 18 for women and 20 for men, but urbanization and education have led many to delay marriage.

According to state media, the average age of marriage in 2022 was just under 30. The demanding focus on work, coupled with the distractions of smartphones, the internet, and social media, has eroded the social skills of young Vietnamese, making it harder for them to form connections.

A Supernatural Solution

Tran Thanh Nam believes the growing dependence on technology has made young people feel like "robots." This may explain the popularity of turning to supernatural means to find love. Nguyen Thi Trinh, 26, has visited the Ha Pagoda five times, hoping for a successful relationship.

"I believe I will be blessed with a boyfriend this year, so my family will stop asking when I'm getting married," she said. As the ancient pagoda fills with offerings and heartfelt prayers, it's clear that for many young Vietnamese, the search for love is a journey that transcends the ordinary.

In a world where traditional values and modern pressures collide, the Ha Pagoda stands as a beacon of hope for those seeking a partner in a rapidly changing society.