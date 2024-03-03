Yoga Enthusiasts Barred from Practicing on Park Lawns, Sparking Debate Over Public Space Use

In a surprising turn of events at a renowned city park, a group of yoga enthusiasts were allegedly barred by security officials from practising yoga with mats on the park's lush green lawns, on Sunday. This incident has ignited a conversation about the use of public spaces and the balance between preserving green areas and accommodating community activities.

Unexpected Interruption During Yoga Session

According to the yoga enthusiasts, this was not their first encounter with opposition. "Two weeks ago too, we were stopped. We have been practising yoga for more than a year opposite to the park, irrespective of the weather," shared Rakshith, a yoga instructor involved. About 27 minutes into their session, they were approached by a security personnel who instructed them to cease their activity, citing, "You are not supposed to practice yoga like this." Despite attempts to compromise by offering to practice without mats, the group was unyieldingly told to leave immediately.

Horticulture Department's Stance

The horticulture department later clarified that the restriction was in place to prevent damage to the grass caused by the pressure of multiple mats, which could lead to erosion and hinder the park's revitalisation efforts. Additionally, it aimed to prohibit commercial training sessions on the premises. The yoga group, however, emphasized that their sessions were not commercial and were offered freely as part of a community initiative. This clarification raises questions about the criteria used to define commercial activity and the implications for community-led recreational activities in public spaces.

Community's Call for Clear Guidelines

Expressing their disappointment, the yoga enthusiasts urged the horticulture department to install clear signage outlining the restrictions to avoid further confusion. This incident follows recent discontent among the city's skating community, as authorities also halted skating activities in Cubbon Park a few months ago. The yoga community's experience underscores a growing need for transparent and consistent guidelines regarding the use of public spaces for recreational activities. It also highlights the importance of dialogue between community members and authorities to foster inclusive and vibrant public spaces.

The controversy surrounding the yoga enthusiasts' eviction from the park lawn touches upon broader themes of urban governance, community engagement, and the stewardship of public spaces. As cities grow and evolve, finding a harmonious balance between preserving green spaces and accommodating the diverse needs of their inhabitants remains a challenging but essential endeavour. This incident serves as a reminder of the crucial role public spaces play in fostering community well-being and the need for policies that reflect and respect this role.