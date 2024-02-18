YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties and Fergus Falls Area Family YMCA Announce Merger

In a landmark decision that marks a new chapter for community service and engagement, the YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties together with the Fergus Falls Area Family YMCA have officially announced their intent to merge. This historic move, ratified by a unanimous vote from both organizations' board of directors, aims to forge a stronger, more vibrant YMCA community across multiple cities. As of today, these entities are set on a path to operate under a single 501(c)3 status, pooling resources and staff to enhance the services and programs available to their members.

A Vision for the Future

The announcement comes as a culmination of a two-year management agreement between the two YMCAs, laying a robust foundation for this merger. The decision is propelled by a mutual aspiration to create an association that is not just bigger, but better and more resilient. This merger, expected to be finalized with a new association name announced in March, is a testament to the commitment of both organizations to adapt and thrive amidst changing community needs.

Members of both YMCAs can look forward to an enriched experience, with access to three full-service membership facilities located in Fargo, ND, and Fergus Falls, MN. This integration will allow members to utilize facilities and participate in programming at either location at the member rate. The promise of no anticipated increases in membership or program fees further underscores the merged entity's dedication to making wellness and community services accessible to all.

Preserving Local Identity

While this merger signifies a bold step forward, both organizations are deeply committed to retaining the unique essence of each location. The essence of what makes each YMCA special to its community—be it the warmth of the staff, the familiarity of the facilities, or the specificity of local programs—will be preserved. This approach ensures that while the organization grows in scale and capability, the heart and soul of each community's YMCA will remain intact.

Moreover, the continuation of Family Wellness privileges, allowing for 12 visits per year per member, exemplifies the merged entity's commitment to maintaining the benefits members have come to value. This aspect of the merger highlights a thoughtful consideration of members' needs and preferences, ensuring the transition is as seamless and beneficial as possible.

A Resilient Community Partnership

The decision to merge is a reflection of a shared vision for a stronger, more unified YMCA presence in the region. By combining resources, the organizations are not only ensuring a wider range of programs and services but are also setting a precedent for how community-centered organizations can evolve and expand their impact. This merger is poised to serve as a beacon of innovation and resilience in community service, demonstrating how collaboration and shared vision can lead to greater opportunities for engagement and development.

In essence, the merging of the YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties with the Fergus Falls Area Family YMCA is more than just a structural change—it's a reaffirmation of their dedication to fostering a community that thrives on wellness, inclusivity, and service. As members and staff look forward to the unveiling of the new association name in March, there is a palpable sense of excitement and optimism about the future. This merger is not just a new chapter for these organizations but a milestone in their journey to build a more resilient and vibrant YMCA community.