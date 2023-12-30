en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Year-End Wrap-Ups: Reflections of Personal Preferences or Symbols of Increasing Nonhuman Curation?

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:48 am EST
Year-End Wrap-Ups: Reflections of Personal Preferences or Symbols of Increasing Nonhuman Curation?

As the year draws to a close, digital platforms like Spotify, Strava, Peloton, and various food delivery services have established a new cultural tradition — year-end wrap-ups. These summaries, offering a statistical breakdown of users’ habits, tastes, and preferences throughout the year, have become a defining aspect of modern consumer life.

Spotify Wrapped: A Deep Dive into Listening Habits

Arguably the most celebrated of these annual reviews is Spotify Wrapped, which launched in 2016. Its detailed reports on listeners’ habits, including their most played artists and songs, have garnered significant attention. Spotify Wrapped even suggests a city that matches a user’s musical taste, leading to unexpected trends like ‘Burlington, Vt.’ going viral on social media.

Year-End Wrap-Ups: Reflection or Symbol of Nonhuman Curation?

For many, these summaries serve as an entertaining way to reflect on their personal preferences. However, some interpret these wrap-ups as emblems of a broader issue — the growing influence of nonhuman curation, where algorithms increasingly dictate consumer behavior. This article explores the potential repercussions of being reduced to data points and the possible erosion of human connection and community fostered by this trend.

Nostalgia, Continuity, and Self-Identity Amidst Cognitive Fears

Despite the concerns, it’s worth noting that such wrap-ups can also function as nostalgic reminders of individuals’ interests and experiences. They offer a sense of continuity and self-identity amidst fears of cognitive decline. While there may be something lost when life is quantified by algorithms, these year-end summaries are largely viewed as harmless fun, a testament to the human penchant for reflection and nostalgia.

0
Lifestyle Society
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nashville Hot Chicken: A Spicy Tale of Culinary Heritage and National Sensation

By Wojciech Zylm

Manisha Thakor Highlights False Financial Comparisons in New Book 'MoneyZen'

By BNN Correspondents

Holiday Spirit Marred: Couple Charged with Theft of Christmas Presents

By BNN Correspondents

Luxury Fashion Under Fire: Climate Activists Vandalize Gucci Christmas Tree in Milan

By BNN Correspondents

Dramatic Reunion: Teenager Narrowly Avoids Missing Cruise Ship in Dune ...
@New Zealand · 6 mins
Dramatic Reunion: Teenager Narrowly Avoids Missing Cruise Ship in Dune ...
heart comment 0
Ayodhya Undergoes Major Redevelopment: PM Modi Inaugurates Key Projects

By Dil Bar Irshad

Ayodhya Undergoes Major Redevelopment: PM Modi Inaugurates Key Projects
Ayurveda Expert Emphasizes Lifestyle Choices in Managing Diabetes

By Rafia Tasleem

Ayurveda Expert Emphasizes Lifestyle Choices in Managing Diabetes
Invisible Enemy Strikes: Student Suffers Severe Food Poisoning from Stale Sardines

By Mazhar Abbas

Invisible Enemy Strikes: Student Suffers Severe Food Poisoning from Stale Sardines
New Year, New Releases: What’s Fresh in Beauty and Fashion for 2023

By BNN Correspondents

New Year, New Releases: What's Fresh in Beauty and Fashion for 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Neeraj Chopra: The Catalyst Transforming Indian Athletics
46 seconds
Neeraj Chopra: The Catalyst Transforming Indian Athletics
Andrew McDonald Backs Technology in Cricket Amidst Boxing Day Test Controversy
1 min
Andrew McDonald Backs Technology in Cricket Amidst Boxing Day Test Controversy
Ayodhya Embraces Transformation with PM Modi's Inauguration of ₹15,000 Crore Projects
2 mins
Ayodhya Embraces Transformation with PM Modi's Inauguration of ₹15,000 Crore Projects
Oakland's 'Doom Loop': Rising Crime and Economic Challenges Threaten City's Future
2 mins
Oakland's 'Doom Loop': Rising Crime and Economic Challenges Threaten City's Future
Alex de Minaur: Unfazed by United Cup Setback, Optimistic about Upcoming Season
2 mins
Alex de Minaur: Unfazed by United Cup Setback, Optimistic about Upcoming Season
Kyle Kuzma's Late-Game Heroics Seal Victory for Wizards Over Nets
3 mins
Kyle Kuzma's Late-Game Heroics Seal Victory for Wizards Over Nets
Premier League Clubs Brace for Player Absence Amid Afcon, Asian Cup
4 mins
Premier League Clubs Brace for Player Absence Amid Afcon, Asian Cup
China's Major Military Reshuffling: Nine Officials Dismissed from Parliament
5 mins
China's Major Military Reshuffling: Nine Officials Dismissed from Parliament
Maine Blocks Trump from Primary Ballot; California Resists Similar Move
5 mins
Maine Blocks Trump from Primary Ballot; California Resists Similar Move
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
4 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app