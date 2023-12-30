Year-End Wrap-Ups: Reflections of Personal Preferences or Symbols of Increasing Nonhuman Curation?

As the year draws to a close, digital platforms like Spotify, Strava, Peloton, and various food delivery services have established a new cultural tradition — year-end wrap-ups. These summaries, offering a statistical breakdown of users’ habits, tastes, and preferences throughout the year, have become a defining aspect of modern consumer life.

Spotify Wrapped: A Deep Dive into Listening Habits

Arguably the most celebrated of these annual reviews is Spotify Wrapped, which launched in 2016. Its detailed reports on listeners’ habits, including their most played artists and songs, have garnered significant attention. Spotify Wrapped even suggests a city that matches a user’s musical taste, leading to unexpected trends like ‘Burlington, Vt.’ going viral on social media.

For many, these summaries serve as an entertaining way to reflect on their personal preferences. However, some interpret these wrap-ups as emblems of a broader issue — the growing influence of nonhuman curation, where algorithms increasingly dictate consumer behavior. This article explores the potential repercussions of being reduced to data points and the possible erosion of human connection and community fostered by this trend.

Nostalgia, Continuity, and Self-Identity Amidst Cognitive Fears

Despite the concerns, it’s worth noting that such wrap-ups can also function as nostalgic reminders of individuals’ interests and experiences. They offer a sense of continuity and self-identity amidst fears of cognitive decline. While there may be something lost when life is quantified by algorithms, these year-end summaries are largely viewed as harmless fun, a testament to the human penchant for reflection and nostalgia.