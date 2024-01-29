Xyriel Manabat: Celebrating 20 Years with Love and Anticipation

The radiance of youth and the promise of adulthood met in a charming celebration as Filipina actress Xyriel Manabat marked her 20th birthday with a surprise orchestrated by her boyfriend. The delight of the day was captured on social media, where Manabat shared clips of a car trunk festooned with balloons and birthday regalia, a tribute to her transition from her teens to her twenties.

A Heartfelt Message

In a poignant and honest caption, Manabat expressed her gratitude towards her boyfriend, thanking him for giving her the best teenage years and guiding her in navigating the world. Her appreciation extended beyond the birthday surprise; it was a testament to their relationship, the shared experiences, and the promise of more to come. It was a moment of affectionate celebration and sincere anticipation for the road trips and adventures that their shared future holds.

From Family and Fans

Manabat also reserved words of gratitude for her family, acknowledging their relentless support and effort. Their influence in her life, evident in her growth from a child star to a mature actress, was an essential part of her birthday message. The actress also noted the well-wishes she received from her fans, who have followed her journey from popular ABS-CBN series like 'Momay' and '100 Days to Heaven' to her recent role in the series 'Senior High.'

Reflecting on the Past and Looking Forward

Her birthday was also an occasion for reflection. Manabat contemplated her past as a child star and her evolution as an actress, culminating in her role in 'Senior High,' which concluded in January. She also remembered the moment last year when she publicly introduced her boyfriend, affectionately referred to as her 'pogiest boyfriend.' As she steps into her twenties, Manabat embraces the milestone with warmth, ready to face the future with all its potential and challenges.