Wyoming's Entrepreneurial Triumphs: The Rise of Maverik, JC Penney, and Taco John's

In the heart of the American West, where the spirit of entrepreneurship runs as free as the mighty winds sweeping across the plains, three iconic brands were born: Maverik, JC Penney, and Taco John's. Founded in Wyoming, these companies have woven themselves into the fabric of American life, each with a unique story of resilience and ambition.

Advertisment

Maverik: From Humble Beginnings to a Gas Station Powerhouse

Maverik's journey began in 1928 in Afton, Wyoming, when a 20-year-old roller skate rental business owner, Reuel Call, ventured into the world of fuel retail. With just two gas pumps, Call laid the foundation for what would become a formidable force in the convenience store and gas station industry. By 1954, having expanded to Jackson and de-affiliated from a national brand, Call's stores proudly bore the name 'Maverik' – a testament to the independent and fearless spirit of the American West.

JC Penney: The Golden Rule of Retail

Advertisment

Just a few years prior, in 1902, another ambitious young man was making his mark on Wyoming's retail landscape. James Cash Penney started as a humble clerk in a Golden Rule store in Kemmerer, eventually buying out the other owners at the location. From these modest origins, JC Penney department stores grew to become an iconic American brand. With over 650 stores across the United States and Puerto Rico, the company is a testament to Penney's unwavering commitment to quality, value, and exceptional customer service.

As JC Penney celebrates its 122nd anniversary in 2024, the company continues to evolve, embracing sustainability, community engagement, and inclusivity as core values. Today, JC Penney offers a diverse product assortment and services, reflecting the changing needs and desires of American consumers.

Taco John's: The Unlikely Origin of a Beloved Fast-Food Chain

The Wyoming roots of American success stories extend even to the realm of fast food. In 1968, John Turner opened a small trailer called 'Taco House' in Cheyenne. Just a year later, Turner sold the franchise rights, and the growing chain was renamed Taco John's in his honor. Today, Taco John's is a beloved fixture in the American fast-food landscape, serving up a unique blend of Mexican-inspired dishes and Western hospitality.

The stories of Maverik, JC Penney, and Taco John's serve as a reminder that even the most prominent brands often begin as small, daring ventures. In Wyoming, the spirit of innovation and determination lives on, shaping the cultural and economic landscape of the American West and beyond.