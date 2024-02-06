WSU Tri-Cities Invites Volunteers for Red Wine Sensory Panel

Washington State University Tri-Cities is extending an open invitation for wine enthusiasts and aspiring sommeliers to participate in a unique sensory panel centered on red wines. This opportunity is an integral part of the university's esteemed Viticulture and Enology program.

Training the Palate

Participants will undergo training to help them accurately recognize and identify specific aromas and flavors in red wines. This sensory experience will culminate in a scoring process where they will rate wines based on their sensory experiences, contributing valuable data to the field of viticulture and enology.

Program Design and Schedule

Designed to cater to individuals with a keen interest in wine and a willingness to dedicate time to this immersive journey, the program is set to kick off at the end of February. The panel will run for a span of seven weeks, consisting of three group sessions and five individual sessions. Each group session will last between one to one and a half hours, while each individual session will be under 40 minutes, ensuring participants ample time to develop and refine their wine tasting skills.

Venue and Flexibility

All sessions will be conducted at the Ste. Michelle Wine Estates WSU Wine Science Center located in Richland. The program offers flexibility, allowing participants to choose session timings that best suit their schedule, making it a convenient learning opportunity for busy individuals. Those interested in participating and learning more about this unique sensory panel are encouraged to contact Juliana Pazos for further details.