Woody’s Woolies: A Unique Sheep-Walking Experience at Woodend Farm

In the serene expanse between the Eskdale Valley and Birker Moor, a unique farm experience is being cultivated. Meghann Crowe and Denise Gaywood, the imaginative minds behind Woodend Farm, are introducing a novel concept that combines the tranquility of rural landscapes with the charm of farm animals. Their venture, aptly named Woody’s Woolies, subverts the typical farm experience, inviting visitors to embark on a sheep-walking expedition amidst the farm’s picturesque backdrop.

A Unique Farm Experience

The genesis of Woody’s Woolies can be traced back to the duo’s first Swiss Valais Blacknose sheep, Woody. This friendly creature not only became a beloved member of the farm but also inspired a unique business idea. The duo expanded their flock to 11 sheep, each with distinct personalities and of diverse breeds, including Swiss Valais Blacknose, Ryland, Herdwick, and Hampshire Down. From this eclectic herd, the duo began creating handmade, cruelty-free items such as Christmas wreaths and decorations.

Walking with Sheep

From April onwards, visitors will be offered a sheep-walking experience, a concept that emerged after Meghann and Denise noticed their sheep’s enjoyment of the activity. While alpaca walks are a common feature of many farms, the duo identified an opportunity to innovate by introducing sheep-walking. This experience allows visitors to take a leisurely stroll with these friendly animals, holding the reins and witnessing their endearing personalities firsthand. It’s an all-ages activity, although children under 10 must be supervised by adults.

More Than Just A Walk

But the sheep-walking experience is just the beginning. Meghann and Denise also plan to introduce a ‘cuddle the sheep’ feature, recognizing the therapeutic potential of such interactions. This initiative is reflective of their holistic vision for Woodend Farm, where human-animal connections are fostered, and the peacefulness of rural life can be savoured. To learn more about this fascinating venture, interested individuals can search for Woody’s Woolies on Facebook.