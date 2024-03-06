Women Motorcycle Riders Double Since 2009: Empowerment on Two Wheels

DAYTONA BEACH -- The landscape of motorcycle riding is shifting as more women embrace the thrill and empowerment of riding, a trend supported by recent statistics. Carolyn "Cricket" Lapins, a veteran rider, observes a significant increase in female motorcyclists, a sentiment echoed by business owners and riders alike during the 83rd Annual Bike Week. This change mirrors national data, showing a jump in women riders to over 20% of the motorcycle-owning population, a notable rise from just a decade ago.

Shifting Gears: Women Taking the Lead

Motorcycling has traditionally been male-dominated, but the growing presence of women riders is undeniable. This surge is not just about numbers; it reflects a deeper change in societal norms and personal empowerment. Women like Lapins and Inessa Hansen, owner of One Sexy Biker Chick, highlight the journey of female riders from novelty to norm. Hansen notes many women turn to riding during pivotal life moments, seeking freedom and a sense of empowerment.

Riding as a Spiritual Journey

For many women, motorcycling transcends the physical act of riding; it becomes a spiritual experience. Stephanie Urrata and Denise Beaver, both avid motorcyclists, describe riding as a form of "wind therapy" that offers a unique blend of mindfulness and liberation. This emotional and psychological payoff is a significant draw, attracting more women to the sport. Beaver's description of her rides as conversations with God highlights the profound personal significance that riding holds for many women.

The Road Ahead

As the number of women riders continues to rise, the impact on the motorcycle industry and broader cultural perceptions of motorcycling is evolving. This trend is reshaping the market, with businesses and events increasingly catering to female riders. Moreover, the growing diversity within the riding community is fostering a more inclusive environment, encouraging even more women to explore the joy and freedom of motorcycling. The journey of female motorcyclists, from pioneers like Lapins to newcomers, signifies a broader shift towards empowerment and inclusivity on the open road.