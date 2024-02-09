Women Embrace Gig Work: Flexibility, Autonomy, and the New Normal

A recent survey conducted by Jitjatjo and Propeller Insights has unveiled a notable trend: an increasing number of women are turning to gig work over traditional office jobs. The study, involving 1,012 adult respondents, found that 77% of women appreciate the freedom from dealing with co-workers that gig jobs provide.

Flexibility and Autonomy: The New Normal

While men and women share common ground in preferring the elimination of commutes (55% and 46% respectively) and the ability to set their own hours (41% and 58%), women express a significantly greater preference for avoiding co-workers. This trend indicates a desire for flexibility and autonomy in their professional lives.

Tim Chatfield, CEO of Jitjatjo, suggests that some women may prefer to work independently or may have experienced negative interactions in previous workplaces. Jasmine Tucker, vice president of research for the National Women's Law Center, points to the 'old boys network' in traditional workplaces and the lack of empowerment for women as contributing factors to this shift.

The Pandemic Effect

The pandemic has undeniably influenced these preferences. Remote work and caring for children engaged in distance learning have become realities for many. This new normal has allowed women to explore gig work as a viable alternative to traditional office jobs.

The survey results indicate that the gig workforce is growing, with 38% of men and 17% of women currently identifying as gig workers. Notably, women's participation in the gig economy is increasing at a faster rate than men's.

The Unspoken Side of Gig Work

Despite the popularity of gig work, many choose not to disclose their participation in the gig economy to friends or family. The survey reveals that 60% of men and 44% of women have kept their gig work private at some point.

The reasons for this secrecy vary. Some perceive gig work as just a side hustle or feel like a failure for not having a traditional job. Others cite friends and family not understanding the gig economy.

As we move forward in this new world of work, it's crucial to understand and address these concerns. The growing trend of women in gig work is not just a statistic; it's a reflection of changing societal norms and expectations.

The traditional office space, once the epitome of professional life, is being reimagined. In its place, a more flexible, autonomous model is emerging—one that resonates deeply with women seeking to balance their personal and professional lives.

As Jasmine Tucker aptly puts it, "The future of work is here, and it's up to us to make sure it works for everyone."