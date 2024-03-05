Wisconsin Theater Owners Create Enduring Tribute for Veterans with Free Movie Initiative

In the heart of Marquette County, Wisconsin, the historic Montello Theatre has become a beacon of community spirit and generosity, thanks to the initiative of its owners, Kerry and Jen Mann. Observing the challenges some veterans faced in affording the modest $5 ticket price, the Manns embarked on a mission to ensure these heroes could enjoy movies without financial strain.

Historic Venue with a Heart

The Montello Theatre, established in 1859, has long been a cornerstone of entertainment in Montello, Wisconsin. Originally an opera house, it has evolved over the centuries but maintained its role as a community gathering place. Today, it operates as a movie theater, offering an affordable entertainment option with ticket prices pegged at $5, significantly lower than national averages. The Manns, who recently took over the theater, emphasize that their operation is driven by passion rather than profit, striving to keep the theater accessible to all.

A Mission to Support Veterans

Noticing that even the low ticket price was a hurdle for some veterans, the Manns took decisive action. They initially set aside $500 of their own funds to cover the cost for the next 100 veterans wishing to watch a movie at their theater. Their gesture of goodwill quickly resonated within the community and beyond, sparking a wave of support. A local business was among the first to contribute, donating $100 to cover 20 more veterans. The initiative has since seen a growing number of individual and business donors contributing to the cause, with the Manns committed to replenishing the fund as needed to ensure its continuity.

Expanding the Vision

The overwhelming response has inspired the Manns to dream bigger. They now hope to extend the initiative to offer free movies to seniors permanently, should donations exceed the needs of veterans. Excess funds may also support the theater's maintenance, preserving a building that dates back to 1859. The effort underscores a broader community commitment to recognizing and honoring those who have served, ensuring they can participate in simple joys like movie-going without financial worry.

As the Montello Theatre's initiative gathers momentum, it stands as a powerful example of how small acts of kindness can ignite widespread community support. It not only honors veterans but also strengthens communal bonds, showcasing the profound impact of empathy and generosity. The Manns' dedication to their community and to those who have served the country is a reminder of the significant difference individuals and small businesses can make in the lives of others.