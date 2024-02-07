Wisconsin Native Charlie Berens Launches New Brandy in Honor of Late Grandfather

Charlie Berens, a celebrated Wisconsin comedian and author, has joined forces with Dancing Goat Distillery to introduce a new brandy christened Berens Old Fashioned Brandy. This worth-savoring brandy is an affectionate tribute to Berens' late grandfather, Grandpa Bob, a beloved figure often featured in Berens' online videos and an embodiment of the Wisconsin spirit.

A Brandy for the Old Fashioned

With a formidable 90-proof strength, this brandy is specifically crafted for the preparation of the Old Fashioned, an iconic cocktail deeply adored in Wisconsin. The brandy promises to be robust, exceptional in quality, and pleasantly easy to drink - a perfect fit for the cocktail connoisseur's collection.

Unconventional Features

Adding a unique touch to the brand, the bottle is designed square-shaped, specifically to prevent rolling on boats, a thoughtful nod to Grandpa Bob's penchant for practicality and to the numerous fishing enthusiasts in Wisconsin. Further enhancing its charm, the bottle's cork serves a dual purpose, doubling as a bobber, underlining the brand's commitment to functionality and simplicity.

Exclusively Wisconsin

Berens Old Fashioned Brandy is set to be available exclusively in Wisconsin, gracing the shelves of retail stores and the menus of restaurants. A 750-milliliter bottle of this high-quality brandy is priced between $20-$25, making it an affordable luxury for the brandy lovers of the state. The product's launch campaign cheekily pokes fun at Illinois for their preference for whiskey-based Old Fashioned cocktails, as opposed to the traditional Wisconsin choice of brandy, reflecting the playful spirit of the brand and the state it represents.