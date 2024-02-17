Wires Crossed: The Culture of Skateboarding 1995-2012 - Ed Templeton's Vivid Exhibition

Underneath the sun-soaked skies and amidst the gritty landscapes of Southern California, an exhibition unfolds that delves deep into the pulsating heart of skateboarding culture. At the Danziger Gallery in the Lower East Side, the world is invited to witness 'Wires Crossed: The Culture of Skateboarding 1995-2012', a compelling showcase by Ed Templeton, a name that resonates with vibrancy, authenticity, and raw passion within the skateboarding community. Templeton, with his multifaceted talents as a painter, photographer, and former professional skateboarder, offers more than just a glimpse into this world; he invites us on a journey through time, capturing the essence of skateboarding life before the digital age enveloped our daily existence.

A Glimpse into the Raw and Untamed

Templeton's photographs are a testament to the untamed spirit of skateboarding. Each frame, curated by fashion mogul Humberto Leon, tells a story of bandaged limbs, dirty hair, palm trees swaying in the California breeze, and moments of intimacy that are as candid as they are captivating. These are not mere snapshots but narratives woven with the aesthetic of a lifestyle that Templeton knows intimately. From the sun-drenched days to the camaraderie that binds the community, the exhibition is an ode to the skateboarder's journey, punctuated by scraped knees and the triumphs of nailing the perfect trick.

The Intimacy of Chaos and Creativity

What sets 'Wires Crossed' apart is Templeton's unique approach to storytelling. The exhibition at the Long Beach Museum of Art reveals a layer of intimacy that transcends traditional photography. Templeton’s black and white photographs are a raw portrayal of the skateboarding subculture's messiness and chaos, unfiltered and unapologetic. These images showcase skaters not just in their element, but in their personal moments—having sex, flaunting bruises, and displaying a disregard for authority that speaks volumes of their fearless spirit. Among these, the presence of Elissa Steamer, the lone woman on these tours, adds a compelling narrative of toughness and vulnerability. By drawing and painting over these photographs, often with added text entries, Templeton transforms each picture into a diary entry, offering a personal and profound insight into the lives captured through his lens.

More Than Just Photography

The essence of Templeton’s work lies in its ability to capture the raw energy, passion, and camaraderie among skateboarders. Through his lens, viewers are granted a rare glimpse into a world that thrives on adrenaline and authenticity. 'Wires Crossed: The Culture of Skateboarding 1995-2012' is not just an exhibition; it is a narrative of evolution, of the lines blurred between art and the act of skateboarding itself. It celebrates the skateboarding subculture as a testament to human will, creativity, and the relentless pursuit of freedom. Templeton's photographs do more than document; they immortalize the spirit of skateboarding, ensuring that even as the world changes, the essence of this vibrant community remains undiminished.