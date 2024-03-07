Winter PrideFest 2024 Ignites Bend with Inclusivity, Art, and Adventure

Bend, Oregon's Old Mill District transforms into a vibrant hub of inclusivity and celebration with the kickoff of Winter PrideFest 2024. From March 7th, the district, alongside Mt. Bachelor and various local venues, becomes a beacon for the LGBTQ+ community and allies, offering a packed schedule of events designed to unite, entertain, and inspire.

Eclectic Events for Every Taste

Winter PrideFest promises an array of activities catering to diverse interests. The festival begins with a 'Snocial' gathering, introducing attendees to a weekend filled with winter sports, live performances, and social engagements. Highlights include an icebreaker event featuring drag superstar WILLAM, and a range of outdoor adventures at Mt. Bachelor. Art enthusiasts are not left out, with the 'Best Fine Art Sale Ever' and the reopening of Wild Child Bend toy store in the Old Mill District, ensuring there's something for everyone.

Empowering Community and Diversity

The essence of Winter PrideFest extends beyond entertainment, aiming to foster a sense of belonging and visibility for the LGBTQ+ community in winter sports and cultural gatherings. Events like Free Spirit Yoga + Ninja + Play's spring break camp and OUT Central Oregon's dance party spotlight the festival's commitment to inclusivity. Organizers and participants alike emphasize the importance of these gatherings in creating a welcoming space for expression, connection, and celebration of diversity.

Looking Forward

As Winter PrideFest 2024 unfolds, Bend's Old Mill District not only serves as a picturesque backdrop but also as a testament to the community's dedication to inclusivity and unity. The festival's success is a beacon of hope and joy, setting a precedent for future events that celebrate diversity, creativity, and the human spirit. With every snowflake that falls, Bend becomes more than just a destination; it becomes a home to a vibrant, inclusive community.