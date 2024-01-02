Winter Indoor Plant Care: Expert Tips to Keep Your Green Companions Thriving

As winter draws its frosty curtains, the care of indoor plants requires a keen eye and an adjustment in routine. This season, the usual home conditions change – light becomes a precious commodity, and dryness pervades the air due to heating systems. Ensuring the health of houseplants during these colder months becomes a task that needs both knowledge and patience.

Choosing Winter-Resilient Plants

According to Miah Mills of Urban Gardener and soil scientist Ashley Esakin, the first step starts with the choice of plants. They recommend snake plants, ZZ plants, pothos, philodendrons, cacti, and succulents—plants that naturally thrive in winter conditions.

Addressing Humidity and Lighting

The issue of low humidity, which is common in winter, can be mitigated by using a humidifier. Another option is to group plants together, creating a micro-humidity environment that benefits all. When it comes to lighting, the shorter days of winter can limit the amount of natural light available for plants. Here, grow lights can compensate, helping to ensure that plants receive adequate illumination.

Watering and Fertilization

Watering should be done by touch—check the soil’s moisture before watering to prevent both over and under-watering. The use of moisture meters also helps to maintain optimal soil moisture. As for fertilization, it should be gentle, considering plants’ slowed metabolism during winter. Organic options like worm castings are preferable, providing nutrients without overwhelming the plants.

Plant Care is a Process

For those who tend to overwater, terracotta pots are suggested for their excellent air flow and drainage capabilities. Amidst all these tips, both experts remind that learning about plant care is a process. Killing a plant doesn’t translate to being unfit for plant care—it is, in fact, an opportunity to learn and try again. So, as the winter winds blow, remember to adjust, adapt, and above all, keep growing.