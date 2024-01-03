Wing Commander Seema Sharma Crowned Tiska Mrs India 2023

Wing Commander Seema Sharma has clinched the crown at the Tiska Mrs India 2023 pageant in the Platinum category, paving a new path for women of all ages and walks of life to break boundaries and achieve their dreams. The event was an impressive showcase of talent and diversity, featuring 73 women contestants from various parts of the country and abroad.

A Triumph for Diversity and Talent

Seema Sharma’s victory sends a powerful message of inclusivity and empowerment. With a highly diverse background that includes 14 years of service in the Indian Air Force, a legal background, and a strong foothold in human resources and corporate consultancy, Sharma has blurred the lines between conventional beauty standards and individuality. Her win emphasizes the importance of believing in oneself and pursuing one’s passions, regardless of gender and age.

Acknowledging the Runners-up and Supporters

Dr Vandita Dsouza and Shweta Rao followed closely behind Sharma, securing the first and second runner-up positions, respectively. In the Tiska Miss India 2023 category, Pooja Singh Thakur took the crown, with Astha Chauhan and Vismaya securing the first and second runner-up positions, respectively. The winners expressed their heartfelt gratitude towards the organizers and supporters who made this event possible. The event’s success was attributed to the hard work and dedication of the team members, groomers, show director, makeup and hair partners, and the official celebrity makeup artist.

A Platform for Inspiration

The Tiska Mrs India 2023 pageant has provided a national platform for inspiring and talented women to step into the limelight and showcase their unique skills. It has also opened up new avenues for women to express their individuality and inspire others to follow their dreams. The event was supported by Tiska Pageant Title sponsor E-Status and its Founder Director Payal Srivastava, who played a significant role in ensuring the smooth running of the event.