WindReach Marks 25 Years with Special Hamilton Walk & Roll Fundraiser on April 14

WindReach is set to celebrate a quarter-century of impactful work with a distinctive Walk & Roll event in Hamilton, marking a departure from its traditional setting at Cooper's Island. Slated for April 14, this special edition of the charity's annual fundraiser not only commemorates its 25 years of service but also aims to gather substantial support for its educational and therapeutic programs. This year, participants will have the choice between 3km and 5km routes, starting and ending at the iconic Flag Pole on Front Street.

Event Details and Registration

The 25th-anniversary celebration promises an accessible and inclusive event, welcoming participants to walk, run, or roll through the heart of Bermuda's capital. The 3km route will take enthusiasts west along Front Street to Albouy's Point, looping back to the Cabinet House, while the more ambitious 5km route extends further into the city. With the first 100 people with diverse support needs receiving free registration thanks to Butterfield & Vallis sponsorship, the event is shaping up to be a community-wide celebration. Interested parties are encouraged to secure their spot via racedayworld.com, with the first 200 registrants receiving goody bags and shirts.

Raising Funds for a Cause

All proceeds from the event will directly benefit WindReach's diverse programs, which cater to individuals with special needs by providing them with opportunities for growth, development, and inclusion. The charity has called upon corporate groups, schools, and families to join in the effort, highlighting the importance of community support in sustaining its valuable services. As participants prepare to take on the routes, the anticipation builds for what promises to be a memorable day of solidarity and celebration.

A Legacy of Support

Since its inception, WindReach has dedicated itself to serving those with special needs, making significant strides in promoting inclusivity and accessibility. The Walk & Roll event, initially inspired by Chris and Chrissy Wetherhill's Wetherhill Walk, has grown into a vital source of funding for the charity. As WindReach embarks on this landmark event in Hamilton, it not only looks back on 25 years of achievements but also forward to expanding its reach and impact in the years to come.

The move to Hamilton's vibrant streets represents more than a change of scenery; it symbolizes WindReach's enduring commitment to fostering a more inclusive society. As the community comes together to support this cause, the event is set to highlight the collective power of individuals and organizations working towards a common goal. With every step, roll, and run, participants will be contributing to a legacy of empowerment and support, making the 25th-anniversary celebration a testament to the enduring spirit of WindReach and its community.