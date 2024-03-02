Windham and Pelham Spring Events: Poster Contest, Easter Festival, and More

Spring is arriving with a flourish in Windham and Pelham, bringing a series of community events that promise fun, creativity, and charity. From poster design contests to Easter egg hunts, the towns are buzzing with activities designed to engage children and families while supporting local causes.

Engaging the Young Artists of Windham

The Friends of the Library of Windham are calling on young artists under the age of 12 to leave their mark on this year's Strawberry Festival by designing the official poster. A special workshop will be hosted at the Nesmith Library, providing all necessary supplies for participants to unleash their creativity. The winning design will not only become a central piece of the festival's visual identity but will also earn the artist a game bracelet and a dessert at the festival, along with a voucher for a free book at the book fair. Submissions are due by March 15, ensuring that all participants have ample time to perfect their designs.

Pelham's Anticipated Easter Celebrations

Meanwhile, Pelham is gearing up for its annual Easter Festival, a highlight for the community's children up to age 8. The Village Green will be transformed into a vibrant hunting ground with thousands of candy and toy-filled eggs. The Easter Bunny himself will be hopping around, handing out prizes and posing for memorable photos. Beyond the hunt, the Pelham Police Department offers a unique opportunity for a lucky winner to ride to school in a police cruiser, adding an extra layer of excitement to the festivities. Additionally, a book sale will be held at the library, providing a perfect opportunity for attendees to stock up on reading material.

Community and Charity in the Heart of New Hampshire

On a broader scale, the spirit of community and charity shines through in Manchester with the 16th annual Children's Hospital at Dartmouth Battle of the Badges. This event sees first responders from Salem, Hampstead, Londonderry, Derry, and Danville swapping their uniforms for hockey jerseys in a friendly competition. The aim is to raise funds for children suffering from chronic illnesses or injuries, demonstrating the community's commitment to supporting its most vulnerable members. This event not only highlights the bravery of these individuals in their professional roles but also their compassion and dedication to making a difference off the clock.

As the towns of Windham and Pelham spring into action with these events, the essence of community, creativity, and charity is palpable. These activities not only provide fun and engagement for families but also strengthen the bonds within the community, showcasing the power of coming together for common causes. Whether through art, celebration, or sportsmanship, the spirit of giving and togetherness is alive and thriving in the heart of New Hampshire.