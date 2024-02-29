Win a Family Adventure at Discovery Green's Exhilarating Roller Rink - Enter Now!

HOUSTON - Are you ready to lace up your skates and glide into an unforgettable family adventure? Look no further than Discovery Green's The Rink! With its vibrant atmosphere and exciting activities, The Rink offers an exhilarating roller skating experience that promises fun for the whole family.

Unleash Your Inner Roller Disco Star

Imagine a scene filled with laughter, music, and the joy of gliding effortlessly on wheels. That's exactly what awaits you at The Rink. Whether you're a seasoned skater or a beginner, this is the perfect place to unleash your inner roller disco star!

Win a Family Four-Pack of Fun

KPRC 2 and Discovery Green have your chance to win a family four-pack of tickets, with skate rental included. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to win a family outing filled with laughter, joy, and, of course, plenty of roller skating fun! For more details on how to enter, visit Unleash your inner skater.

Skate Your Way to Joy

The Rink is open now through March 31, 2024. See hours of operation and purchase tickets HERE. With the rink's return, families have the perfect opportunity to create lasting memories while engaging in healthy, fun-filled activity. Don't let this chance skate by!

As the sun sets over Houston, the lights of The Rink at Discovery Green come alive, beckoning families and friends to partake in an experience that's more than just skating—it's a celebration of community, joy, and the simple pleasure of movement. So, what are you waiting for? Get ready to experience the magic of roller skating under the stars.