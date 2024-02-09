Willie Geist's Daughter Lucie Gets Her Driver's License: Emotions Run High for TODAY Co-Host

Willie Geist, the beloved co-host of NBC's TODAY show, recently experienced a poignant milestone as his 16-year-old daughter, Lucie, obtained her driver's license and took to the road for the first time. He admitted to feeling a wave of emotions, comparing this moment to teaching her to ride a bike in Riverside Park, New York, and watching her pedal away on her own.

Emotions Run High

Geist, a seasoned journalist known for his composure, found himself unusually sentimental as he witnessed his eldest child embark on this new journey. He described Lucie as a "good" and "responsible" driver, expressing pride in her ability to navigate the road with care. Despite his confidence in her skills, Geist admitted that the hardest part was watching her drive away independently.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Geist shared his feelings about Lucie's newfound freedom, "It's a mix of emotions. You're proud, you're excited, and you're a little nervous. But mostly, you're just happy for them." He added, "It's a reminder that they're growing up, and they're becoming more independent."

A Family Affair

Beyond his role as a co-host on TODAY, Geist is a dedicated family man. He and his wife, Christina, are also parents to a 14-year-old son named George. Geist cherishes the opportunity to impress his children by interviewing celebrities they admire on the show, such as Machine Gun Kelly and Sydney Sweeney.

Geist revealed, "My kids think it's pretty cool when I interview people they know. It's a fun way to connect with them and share in their interests." He continued, "I always try to bring a piece of my family into my work, whether it's talking about my kids or sharing stories about our lives."

From Bike Rides to Car Rides

As Lucie embarks on this new chapter, Geist can't help but reminisce about the days when teaching her to ride a bike was the most significant challenge they faced. He recounted, "I remember the first time she rode her bike without training wheels. She was so determined, and when she finally did it, the look on her face was priceless."

Now, as Lucie takes the wheel and navigates the open road, Geist finds himself filled with the same mix of pride, excitement, and nervousness he felt back then. He concluded, "It's a reminder that life is full of these moments – moments when our children surprise us, challenge us, and ultimately, make us incredibly proud."

As Willie Geist watches his daughter, Lucie, grow and navigate life's milestones, he remains a steadfast source of support and guidance. He continues to find joy in their shared experiences, both big and small, cherishing each moment as they come.

From teaching Lucie to ride a bike in Riverside Park to watching her drive away with her new driver's license, Geist has been there every step of the way. And as she takes on the road ahead, he remains confident in her ability to handle whatever comes her way.