Williamsburg Winery Elevates Stacey Lightfoot to Winemaker and Partners with Michael Shaps

In an exhilarating turn of events, Williamsburg Winery proudly announces the elevation of Stacey Lightfoot to the esteemed position of Winemaker, alongside a strategic partnership with the distinguished Michael Shaps. With this dynamic duo at the helm, the venerable Virginia winery is poised to redefine the oenological landscape.
The Journey of Stacey Lightfoot
Stacey Lightfoot's journey is a testament to the transformative power of passion and perseverance. An alumna of Stockton College, Lightfoot pursued a degree in environmental studies and a minor in chemistry. Her professional trajectory began in water testing laboratories, but it was her unyielding fascination for the world of wine that ultimately steered her course.
In 2006, Lightfoot joined Williamsburg Winery as an Assistant Winemaker. Over the ensuing 17 years, she honed her craft, mastering the delicate dance between science and artistry that underpins the creation of exceptional wines. Lightfoot's deft touch and discerning palate have been instrumental in shaping the winery's flagship brands and fan favorites, earning her a well-deserved reputation within the industry.
A Symphony of Flavors: The Michael Shaps Partnership
Williamsburg Winery's strategic partnership with Michael Shaps signifies a bold commitment to elevating the quality and experience of its offerings. A seasoned winemaker with an impressive portfolio, Shaps is renowned for his relentless pursuit of excellence and his uncanny ability to coax the finest expressions from each vineyard.
In this new consultative role, Shaps will work closely with Lightfoot to enhance the winery's operations, from vineyard management to the final product. This collaboration promises to yield a symphony of flavors that showcases Virginia's terroir and sets Williamsburg Winery apart in the competitive world of wine.
A Toast to the Future
As Stacey Lightfoot embarks on her new role as Winemaker, she remains steadfast in her commitment to crafting wines that captivate and inspire. With Michael Shaps by her side, the duo is poised to elevate the winery's offerings to new heights, delivering extraordinary experiences that resonate with discerning palates and celebrate the unique character of Virginia's terroir.
The promotion of Stacey Lightfoot to Winemaker and the partnership with Michael Shaps herald an exciting new chapter for Williamsburg Winery. As they continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in the world of wine, they invite oenophiles and casual drinkers alike to join them on a journey of discovery and delight.
With the sun setting on the vineyards and the promise of a new day on the horizon, Williamsburg Winery raises a glass to the future, confident that the best is yet to come.