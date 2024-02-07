Williams College 'Dead Week': A Breather or a Misnomer?

At Williams College, a four-day break known as 'Dead Week' bridges the gap between the end of Winter Study and the start of spring classes. Contrary to what its name implies, this period is anything but lifeless, presenting students with an array of opportunities to explore and recharge.

Embracing Diverse Experiences

Students at Williams College exploit 'Dead Week' in diverse ways, each choosing activities that align with their interests and personal needs. For Joseph Lev '25, the break was a chance to taste the life of an international student. He traveled to Edinburgh to visit his sister, immersing himself in a different culture and lifestyle.

Meanwhile, Nathan Moldavsky '27 saw the break as an opportunity to relax and rejuvenate before the rigors of the spring semester. He participated in a youth leadership retreat in Miami, followed by a trip to Colorado to visit a friend, appreciating the blend of personal growth and recreation.

Artie Carpenter '25, an avid cyclist, spent his 'Dead Week' traversing the landscapes of Florida. The cycling tour served as a much-needed opportunity to recharge and reconnect with nature.

Dead Week: A Misnomer?

Despite the myriad of activities and experiences, the term 'Dead Week' continues to stir debate among students. Some argue that the name doesn't accurately reflect the bustling experiences students engage in during this period. Kelly Reyes '26, who chose to stay on campus, found it quiet but far from dead, welcoming the tranquility amidst her academic pursuits.

The term 'Dead Week' might lead some to imagine an inactive campus, but the reality is a vibrant hive of individual quests for relaxation, adventure, or a blend of both. As such, some students suggest that a more fitting name might be 'chill' or 'relaxed' week.

Value of the Break

Regardless of the debate around its name, the value of 'Dead Week' is clear. This break offers students a respite from academic pressures, a chance to refresh and recharge, and an opportunity to engage in diverse experiences. Whether it's exploring new cities, deepening leadership skills, or simply enjoying the tranquility of the campus, 'Dead Week' provides a breather, setting students up for success in the spring semester.