Will Reeve and Amanda Dubin: A Private Affair Amidst Engagement Rumors

In a world where celebrity statuses and private lives often blur, the relationship between ABC News and GMA correspondent Will Reeve and event planning professional Amanda Dubin has managed to keep a low profile. The couple, who have been seen together at a variety of events, have sparked engagement rumors, despite Reeve’s recent public denial on a GMA segment.

Will Reeve and Amanda Dubin: A Private Affair

Will Reeve, son of the late actors Christopher and Dana Reeve, has been with ABC News since November 2018. His career spans from being an ESPN commentator to hosting The MSG Hockey Show. He also serves on the Board of Directors for the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, a position he’s held since June 2013. Reeve earned his bachelor’s degree from Middlebury College in English and American literature.

On the other hand, Amanda Dubin, a former employee of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., is a professional in the event planning and design industry. She worked with Estee Lauder from April 2019 to June 2021. Dubin holds a bachelor’s degree in fashion management, business, fiber science, and apparel design from Cornell University, obtained between 2014 and 2018.

Rumors and Engagement Talks

The couple has been seen together at various events, including a wedding in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and the Bring Change To Mind Gala in New York City. Despite their public appearances, they have maintained a relatively private relationship. The last time Amanda posted a picture of Will was in September 2023, and their first photo together appeared on Instagram in April 2023. During a recent GMA segment, Reeve discussed his relationship, denying engagement rumors but expressing his contentment with his current life.

Legacy of Christopher Reeve

Will Reeve’s father, Christopher Reeve, was a prominent actor who faced a life-altering situation after a horse-riding accident in 1995 that left him paralyzed. Despite his condition, he became an advocate for people with spinal cord injuries until his death in 2004. His legacy lives on through his son Will and the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation.