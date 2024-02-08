Wild Plains: A European Children's Boutique with a Vibrant Twist

In early April, the heart of Leawood, Kansas, will witness the grand unveiling of Wild Plains, a children's boutique nestled within the Ranch Mart North. Kristie Pettibone, a seasoned visual merchandiser, is the driving force behind this venture. The boutique will specialize in European brand clothing for children, primarily catering to the age group of newborns to 10 years, with select items available for children up to age 14.

A Symphony of Colors and Patterns

Wild Plains, as the name suggests, is a testament to Pettibone's affinity for vibrant patterns and prints. The boutique's name also holds a personal significance, with the initials matching those of her son, Waylon Pettibone. This fusion of the personal and the professional paints a promising picture of what's to come.

The store's design is a unique layout that divides the space into two distinct sections. One side will showcase clothes with bold prints and patterns, embodying the 'wild' theme. The other side, adorned with neutral-colored attire, represents the 'plains'. This thoughtful division allows for a seamless shopping experience, catering to varied tastes and preferences.

A Playful Twist

Beyond its carefully curated collection, Wild Plains aims to offer an engaging shopping experience for its young visitors. A custom-built wooden Jeep will be positioned at the front of the store, serving as a play area for children. This innovative addition not only adds a playful twist but also fosters a welcoming and child-friendly environment.

The European Touch

Pettibone's decision to focus on European brands stems from her appreciation for their quality and design aesthetics. These brands are known for their commitment to sustainability, ethical production, and unique designs, aligning with the values that Pettibone wishes to uphold in her boutique.

As the countdown to the grand opening begins, anticipation builds for the unveiling of Wild Plains. With its unique concept, thoughtful design, and carefully selected merchandise, this boutique promises to be a standout addition to Leawood's retail landscape.

In the world of children's fashion, Wild Plains is set to redefine the shopping experience, one vibrant print and playful encounter at a time.