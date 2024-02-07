Wild Bear Triggers Panic and Prolonged Rescue Operation in Manakondur Mandal Center

An unexpected sight early Tuesday morning left the residents of Manakondur mandal center, Karimnagar district, in a state of panic: a wild bear perched atop a tree near a Hanuman temple. The unusual visitor caused significant disruptions, prompting a swift response from forest and police officials.

Alert and Response

The bear's presence was an unwelcome surprise for the locals and motorists alike, who promptly alerted the authorities. The response team, comprising forest and police officials, arrived to manage the ensuing traffic chaos on the Warangal Karimnagar road. Their immediate task was to ensure the safety of the residents and passing motorists, while devising a plan to rescue the wayward animal.

Rescue Operation

The rescue operation was a challenging one. The team set a net around the tree and attempted to anesthetize the bear. However, the bear showed an uncanny knack for evading capture. It descended the tree and fled through a nearby pond, eluding the forest team and triggering a prolonged rescue operation. The bear was finally anesthetized in the afternoon, but not before it managed to escape to the crop fields where it eventually collapsed.

Community Reaction

While the bear's adventure was a source of anxiety for the locals, their frustration was mainly directed at the rescue team's delayed response. The residents suggested that the Karimnagar town should have its own dedicated rescue team for quicker action, rather than relying on the district forest officials. District Forest Officer Balamani and local police, with assistance from Huzurabad Forest Range Officer Rajeshwar Rao and other forest officials, monitored the situation closely until the bear was safely relocated to the Zoological Park in Warangal.