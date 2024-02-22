Wiggins FFA Marks 85th Anniversary With Revival of Tractor Parade Tradition

Imagine the rumble of engines on a crisp morning, the air filled with the scent of diesel and anticipation. Down Main Street in Wiggins, a procession of 16 tractors rolls by, a sight unseen for nearly a decade. This isn't just any parade; it's the heartbeat of a community coming together to celebrate the 85th anniversary of the Wiggins FFA Chapter, a testament to the enduring spirit of agriculture in rural America. Under the guidance of Ag Instructor Rockie Ernst since 1985, the chapter has flourished, becoming a cornerstone of both tradition and future aspirations for its 44 young members.

Reviving Tradition with Purpose

The tractor parade is more than a nod to the past; it's a vibrant declaration of the chapter's ongoing commitment to community and agricultural education. As tractors of all shapes and sizes meandered through the town, they were met with the cheers of students, parents, and residents, all gathered to witness this revival of tradition. The event, punctuated by the throb of diesel engines, served as the kickoff to a week-long celebration of FFA Week, a nationwide event celebrating agricultural education and FFA chapters across the country.

Educating Tomorrow's Leaders

The Wiggins FFA Chapter, with members aged 14-18, is not just about parades and celebrations. Throughout the year, these young individuals engage in a myriad of activities designed to foster leadership, personal growth, and career success. From themed dress-up days to a Teacher Appreciation Breakfast, each event is steeped in the ethos of service and education. The introduction of the Junior Officer Team this year is a nod towards the chapter's investment in nurturing the next generation of agricultural leaders. Moreover, the upcoming FFA Degree Night is a milestone event where members will be awarded their Green Hand and Chapter FFA Degrees, marking their achievements and commitment to the organization's ideals.

A Community United

Perhaps the most telling of the chapter's impact is the Hired Hand Auction, set to occur on March 4. This key fundraising event, featuring a dinner sponsored by Cargill and an auction led by Bryson Miller of Auctioneers Miller and Associates, has already seen over 450 tickets sold. The funds raised are pivotal, supporting the chapter's year-round activities, including community service projects like a canned food drive and a plant sale benefiting the local church food pantry. It's a testament to the community's support and belief in the value of FFA, underscoring the notion that, in Wiggins, the future of agriculture is in capable hands.

As the tractors made their final turn back towards the school, it was clear that this parade was more than a celebration of an anniversary. It was a reaffirmation of the community's roots, a bridge between generations, and a beacon for the future. In Wiggins, the FFA Chapter isn't just preparing students for careers in agriculture; it's preparing them for life, with the values of leadership, hard work, and community service guiding their way. And as the last of the tractors disappeared from view, one thing was certain: the spirit of the Wiggins FFA Chapter, much like the tractors that roared down Main Street, is built to last.