Wichita's Starlite Drive-In Gears Up for 2024 Season: Movies, Deals, and Springtime Fun

As spring approaches, excitement blooms in Wichita with the Starlite Drive-In announcing its opening for the 2024 season on March 1. Owner Blake Smith shares his enthusiasm, revealing a surge in season pass sales and emphasizing the local community's robust support. Initially, the drive-in will welcome moviegoers on weekends, with plans to shift to daily screenings from mid-May until mid-August, before reverting to weekend viewings.

Season Kickoff: Special Offers and Film Lineup

The Starlite Drive-In is rolling out the red carpet with special promotions, including a discounted rate for the 2024 carload season pass, now available for $125, offering a significant saving from its regular price of $150. The opening weekend boasts an exciting lineup with "Beekeeper" and "Madame Web" gracing Screen 1, and "Dune: Part Two" captivating audiences on Screen 2. With "Dune: Part Two"'s extended duration, it will be the sole feature on its screen, ensuring viewers can fully immerse themselves in the cinematic experience.

Embracing Community and Nostalgia

Smith's record-breaking season pass sales highlight the community's enduring fondness for the Starlite Drive-In, a Wichita staple that has charmed generations. This local landmark not only offers a unique movie-watching experience under the stars but also serves as a gathering place that fosters community spirit and nostalgia. As the drive-in prepares for its grand opening, it stands as a testament to Wichita's commitment to preserving and enjoying shared cultural experiences.

Looking Ahead: Future Plans and Expectations

With an eye on the future, the Starlite Drive-In is set to expand its offerings, transitioning to daily operations during the peak of summer. This strategic approach not only caters to the varying schedules of its patrons but also maximizes the enjoyment of warm summer nights. As the season progresses, movie enthusiasts can look forward to a diverse selection of films, ensuring there's something for everyone at this beloved drive-in theater.

As the Starlite Drive-In embarks on another season, it does so with the support and anticipation of a community eager to partake in the magic of outdoor cinema. Through its blend of modern amenities and nostalgic charm, the drive-in continues to be a beacon of entertainment in Wichita, inviting moviegoers to create new memories while relishing in the simplicity of yesteryears.