Wichita’s Home Show: A Display of Home Construction and Enhancement Trends

The 69th annual Home Show opened its doors at Wichita’s downtown Century II on March 2 and will continue to welcome visitors through March 5. This large home showroom event, organized by the Wichita Area Builders Association (WABA), boasts over 225 exhibitors ranging from builders, remodelers, decorators, and various other vendors. These industry experts come together to display a plethora of products and services designed to enhance every aspect of home construction and improvement.

Focus on Gardens and Outdoor Living

This year, the show has taken a notable turn towards the outdoors. Expanding its focus on gardens and outdoor living, it fills a void left by the discontinued Outdoor Living and Landscape Show. Attendees can expect to immerse themselves in 45-minute seminars that cover a variety of topics. These include outdoor living, landscape and holiday lighting, remodeling, kitchen transformations, and the increasingly popular topic of replacement windows. The latter has seen a surge in interest, largely fueled by a new federal tax credit introduced through the Inflation Reduction Act.

Trends and Solutions in Home Improvement

Among the trends discussed at the show, visitors will find the mixing of metals in kitchens and bathrooms, a shift from open floor plans to a combination of open and private spaces, and the continued popularity of white and gray color schemes. Additionally, many homeowners are opting for room additions as a solution to the tight housing market.

Activities and Admission

The Home Show isn’t just about home improvement; it’s also about community and fun. The event features a raffle with a greenhouse as the grand prize and provides a host of activities for children. Admission fees start at a modest $10, with discounts available for seniors and children. In a gesture of gratitude, the show offers free entry for certain professionals on designated days. The venue caters to convenience with free parking and shuttle service. Those interested in attending can purchase tickets at the door or online.