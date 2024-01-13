en English
en English
Fashion

Why Modern Garments Fall Short of Vintage Classics: An Expert Perspective

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:20 pm EST
Why Modern Garments Fall Short of Vintage Classics: An Expert Perspective

In the realm of fashion, a pervasive question is increasingly echoing through the industry: Why don’t modern garments match the appeal of vintage classics? Fashion editor Savannah Bradley and a host of other industry experts weigh in on this, offering intriguing insights. The consensus is clear: the shift in material choices and consumer behavior has led to a decline in the quality of modern clothing.

Changed Fit and Scarce Double-Breasted Coats

Bradley asserts that the fit of items like women’s trench coats has changed significantly since the 80s and 90s. Modern designs often don’t accommodate women’s busts, leading to the necessity of wearing jackets open. Furthermore, affordable double-breasted coats are more challenging to find today. This shift in design and availability is a result of the changes in production practices over the decades.

Quality Compromised by Synthetic Blends

Savannah Bradley and others attribute the change in quality to the increased use of synthetic blends like polyester elastane. These materials are cheaper and more robust but considerably stiffer than the fabrics used in the past. The reliance on these fabrics has resulted in garments that lack the fluidity and comfort of their vintage counterparts.

Consumer Behavior and the Quest for Quality

Gauthier Borsarello, a vintage collector and the creative director of menswear brand Fursac, points to consumer behavior as a significant contributor to this quality decline. He suggests that consumers should shift their buying habits to focus on high-quality items and use them extensively, rather than falling into the trap of fast fashion. Jerry Pozniak, managing director of Jeeves, a luxury dry cleaners, concurs that contemporary fabrics are thinner and more stretchy, impacting the overall quality of the clothes. However, he also believes that today’s luxury clothing is as well-made as in the past.

Modern Clothes: Lighter and Stretchier

Bob and Adam Levy, from Dave’s New York, agree that modern clothes are lighter and stretchier due to cost-cutting and reliance on synthetic materials. The consensus among these experts is that while it’s possible to find high-quality new garments that live up to vintage standards, it often requires a higher investment.

In conclusion, the changes in the fashion industry over the years, from production practices to consumer behavior, have led to a decline in the quality of modern garments. However, by making conscious choices and prioritizing quality over quantity, consumers can still find garments that live up to the standards of vintage classics.

Fashion
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

