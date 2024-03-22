WHO Guidelines: No Screen Time for Children Under One, Encourages Physical Activity

On 22 March, the World Health Organization released new guidelines recommending no screen time for children under one year of age, emphasizing the importance of physical activity and quality sleep for children's early development. This announcement underscores the global concern over rising screen time among young children and its potential negative impacts on their health.

Advertisment

Understanding the Guidelines

The WHO's recent guidelines are a response to the increasing amount of time children spend in front of screens, which has been linked to various developmental issues, including impaired executive function. The organization advises that children under one should not be exposed to any screen time, while those aged between two and four should not have more than one hour of sedentary screen time per day. Instead, the focus should be on physically active play and enough quality sleep to promote better health and development.

Research Backs WHO's Stance

Advertisment

Research supporting the WHO's guidelines highlights the negative correlations between excessive screen time and children's executive function, which includes skills such as problem-solving, memory, and impulse control. A study referenced from typeset.io indicates that children's executive function tends to be more developed when screen time is limited to less than 60 minutes a day. This research underscores the importance of adhering to the WHO's recommendations to foster healthier developmental outcomes.

Global Reaction and Implementation

The release of these guidelines has sparked a global conversation about the role of digital media in children's lives and how parents and caregivers can implement these recommendations. While some experts applaud the WHO for taking a stand on this issue, others call for more practical solutions to help families balance screen time with physical activity in the digital age. As the guidelines gain more attention, the focus is shifting towards finding effective ways to encourage physical activity and limit screen time among the youngest members of society.

As the debate continues, it's clear that the WHO's guidelines have ignited a crucial conversation about children's health and development in the digital era. By prioritizing physical activity and sleep over screen time, the hope is to promote a healthier, more active lifestyle for children around the world. The coming years will be telling in terms of how these guidelines influence parenting practices and the well-being of future generations.