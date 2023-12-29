en English
Lifestyle

Whitney Port Unmasks Skiing Glamour and Reveals Personal Secret

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:41 am EST
Reality star Whitney Port, best known for her appearance on ‘The Hills’, recently took to Instagram to share highlights from her family ski trip to the Heavenly Mountain resort at Lake Tahoe. At first glance, the photos paint a picture of winter wonderland fun enjoyed by Port, her husband Tim Rosenman, and their six-year-old son, Sonny. However, the 38-year-old’s accompanying caption tells a different story, revealing her less-than-enthusiastic views on the popular winter activity.

Unmasking the Glamour of Skiing

In her Instagram post to her 1.5 million followers, Port posted photos and videos showcasing her winter attire, shots of Rosenman in a colorful snowsuit, and their son enjoying the slopes. Yet, despite the picturesque setting, Port was candid about the downsides of the experience. She highlighted the discomfort of carrying heavy equipment, the relentless cold weather, and the challenges of managing a reluctant child.

The Reality Behind the Pictures

Port went on to emphasize that the cute pictures were somewhat deceiving. She expressed that the occasional amazing moments and the opportunity to assemble stylish winter looks did not outweigh the inconveniences for her. In her words, skiing felt more like a chore than a pleasure. Her honesty, contrasting sharply with the often-romanticized portrayal of skiing, struck a chord with many of her followers.

A Surprise Revelation

Interestingly, Port’s post also touched upon a previously undisclosed detail from her relationship’s early days. She revealed that she had kept $35,000 in credit card debt a secret from her husband. This admission added another layer to the candid, unfiltered narrative that Port shared with her followers, offering a glimpse of her journey beyond the ski slopes.

Lifestyle Travel & Tourism Winter sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

