What Professional Organizers Never Keep in Their Homes

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:09 am EST
In the quest for a tidy home, professional organizers offer enlightening insights, revealing items they never keep in their spaces. These insights are more than just tips; they unveil a philosophy of decluttering and home organization, transforming our understanding of what constitutes clutter.

Plastic Logo Cups: The Misfits of Storage

One ubiquitous culprit of clutter is plastic logo cups. Their mismatched shapes and sizes make them a nightmare for storage. Mindy Godding, of Abundance Organizing, advises against accepting free items that serve no specific purpose. She suggests value should dictate what graces our homes, not availability or cost.

Appliance and Gadget Boxes: Space Eaters and Pest Magnets

Another unexpected space-eater is the boxes of appliances and gadgets. Jennifer Truesdale, of Str8N Up Professional Organizing Services, advocates for digital records, arguing that physical boxes not only consume valuable space but also attract pests. She recommends swift disposal of these boxes once the appliance or gadget is in use.

User Manuals: Unnecessary Paper Clutter

Allison Flinn of Reclaim Professional Organizing views user manuals as unnecessary clutter. In the age of the internet, these paper manuals can easily be replaced by online resources, freeing up physical space.

Unrealistic Clothing Items: Wardrobe Dwellers

Lori Reese, of Consider It Done, addresses the clothing that no longer fits us or is damaged. She urges us to be realistic about these items, suggesting donation or recycling where possible, to free up wardrobe space.

Junk Mail: The Perpetual Clutter Generator

Liz Jenkins, of A Fresh Space, has a simple solution for junk mail – digital alternatives and immediate recycling. This approach not only reduces paper clutter but also helps in promoting a sustainable lifestyle.

Large Storage Bins: Impediment rather than Aid

Gayle Goddard, of The Clutter Fairy, takes a stand against large storage bins. She finds them impractical, preferring smaller, labeled ones that are easier to manage and more effective in maintaining organization.

Complicated Organizing Products: The Irony of Storage

Ben Soreff, of House to Home Organizing, criticizes overly complicated organizing products, specifically accordion files, for their lack of flexibility. He calls for simplicity and adaptability in organizing tools.

Mindful Decluttering: A Daily Routine

Jeffrey Phillip, an esteemed interior designer and professional organizer, emphasizes the importance of mindful decluttering as a part of daily routine. This practice is not a one-off purge, but a conscious and continual effort to maintain a clutter-free home.

At HuffPost, we are committed to providing accessible journalism, covering a wide range of topics from news and politics, to personal stories and opinions.

Lifestyle
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

