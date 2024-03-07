Westminster's Annual Irish Festival and 13th Celtic Canter 5K to Draw Thousands

Westminster is set to come alive with the vibrant spirit of Ireland as the city hosts its annual Irish Festival and the 13th Celtic Canter 5K race this Saturday. With over 1,124 runners already registered, surpassing last year's total, and an expected attendance of 4,000 to 5,000 people, the festival is gearing up to be a significant event on Main Street and Railroad Avenue.

Run, Enjoy, Celebrate: A Day of Irish Festivities

The day kicks off at 8 a.m., setting the stage for a series of events designed to cater to all ages and fitness levels. The 5K race starts at 9 a.m., followed by the family-friendly 1-mile Leprechaun Chase at 10:15 a.m. For those looking for a lighter challenge, the Don't Miss the Point 0.5K race promises fun with coffee and doughnuts at its halfway point. The festival will also feature Irish music, performed by Poehemia, creating an immersive cultural experience until noon.

More Than Just a Race: Supporting the Community

Participation in these races isn't just about the physical challenge; it's also a chance to support local charities. Proceeds from the 5K and Leprechaun Chase will benefit Access Carroll and Target Community & Educational Services, showcasing the community's spirit of giving. Moreover, this year's festival boasts an expanded list of vendors offering a variety of Irish goods, from jewelry to traditional foods like corned beef and shepherd's pie, ensuring there's something for everyone.

A Family Affair: Activities for Kids and Adults Alike

The festival's family-friendly focus is highlighted by the Westminster's Strongest Kid Contest, inspired by Scottish Highland games. Meanwhile, adults can enjoy whiskey tastings, including a special session featuring Tullamore D.E.W. Irish whiskey. With Irish flags fluttering down Main Street and a supportive downtown business community, the festival is set to offer a day of fun, culture, and community support.

As Westminster prepares for a day filled with Irish cheer, it's clear that the annual Irish Festival and Celtic Canter 5K are more than just events; they're a celebration of community, culture, and charity. With something for everyone, from runners to families to whiskey aficionados, this year's festival promises to be an unforgettable experience.