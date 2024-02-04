West Sussex Town Celebrates as Residents Win Big in Postcode Lottery

The sleepy seaside town of Shoreham-by-Sea in West Sussex has been jolted awake by jubilant cheers, as several of its residents find themselves considerably richer thanks to the People's Postcode Lottery. Among the lucky winners is Gwyneth Harber, a 60-year-old financial services worker, and Ken McNeill, a 70-year-old lift engineer, who took home £66,666 and £133,332 respectively.

A Dream Kitchen and a Car

Gwyneth harbored dreams of a new kitchen for her home, a promise made to her by her husband Paul nearly a decade ago. The promise was put on pause when Paul opted for a car instead. Now, with her winnings, Gwyneth can finally see her dream kitchen become a reality. The couple also plans to use their windfall for trips to France and Cuba, and a new set of glasses for both of them.

A Street of Millionaires

The winning postcode, BN43 6GD, turned Crown Road into a street of millionaires overnight. Among the other winners was Nigel, Ken's son. Nigel, a self-employed worker, plans to use his winnings for a house deposit and a holiday for his children. Ken and his wife Jenny, both retired, plan to use their prize money to support their grandchildren and take a much-deserved holiday.

A Lucky Move and a Classic Scooter

Another winner from the same postcode, Chris Rose, a 65-year-old car mechanic, continued to play with his old postcode after moving to a neighboring town. His persistence paid off with a £66,666 win. Chris is looking forward to celebrating his upcoming retirement with an adventurous holiday and the purchase of a classic scooter.