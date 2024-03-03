West Orange Library Unveils New Space: A Haven for Teens and Children Alike

The West Orange Library's relocation to 10 Rooney Circle marks a significant upgrade in community resources, especially for its younger members. With the grand opening near the end of 2023, the library has transformed into a vibrant hub for teens and children, offering a vast array of programs and a much larger, dedicated space for young visitors.

Innovative Spaces for Young Minds

One of the most notable changes is the introduction of a large teen area, a stark contrast to the confined corner they previously occupied. Jane Sawyer, the teen services librarian, highlights the new teen space as "really neat" and "a lot bigger." The area is furnished with futuristic, rotating chairs that have become a hit among the teen patrons, sometimes even attracting adults. The library's commitment to providing a dedicated and inviting space for teens is evident, aiming to foster a sense of belonging and community among its younger visitors.

Engaging Programs and Opportunities

The West Orange Library has also ramped up its offerings with engaging programs tailored for teens and children. Monthly game nights, teen advisory meetings, and volunteer opportunities are just a few examples of how the library is becoming a center for fun, learning, and community service. The popularity of these programs, especially the Game Night, underscores the importance of such spaces in facilitating social connections and giving teens a platform to express their ideas and contribute to the community. Moreover, the library is actively seeking teen volunteers, emphasizing the role of young people in shaping the library's future.

A New Chapter for Youth Services

The youth services at the West Orange Library, under the guidance of Nashaya Lyons-Watson, have also seen a significant upgrade. From a modest beginning in December, children's programs like Story Time and craft sessions have quickly gained traction, attracting a growing number of participants. The library's aim to celebrate all holidays and foster a diverse reading culture among children is evident in its programming. Lyons-Watson's enthusiasm for being part of the library's new chapter is palpable, highlighting the positive impact of the new facilities on the community's youngest members.

The West Orange Library's move to its new location not only represents a physical transformation but also a reimagining of its role in the community. With its innovative spaces and programs, the library is poised to become a cornerstone for learning, creativity, and community engagement for teens and children. As the library continues to evolve and expand its offerings, it invites the community to explore and take part in its vibrant new chapter. Visit the West Orange Public Library to discover more about its programs and how you can get involved.