Lifestyle

Wendell Pierce Stands Up for Meghan Markle Amid ‘Suits’ Reunion Criticism

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:17 pm EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 8:24 pm EST
Wendell Pierce Stands Up for Meghan Markle Amid ‘Suits’ Reunion Criticism

Emmy-nominated actor Wendell Pierce, celebrated for his role in the legal drama ‘Suits’, has emerged as a vocal supporter of his former co-star, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. Pierce’s words of solidarity come in the wake of criticism targeted at Markle for her absence from a recent Hollywood awards show. The event, which saw a reunion of the ‘Suits’ cast, was notably missing one key member: the Duchess herself.

Family First

In an industry where public appearances often overshadow personal life, Pierce has made a strong case for Markle’s decision to prioritize her family. Prince Harry and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, take precedence over the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, he opined. This perspective offers a refreshing shift from the usual discourse surrounding celebrities and their obligations to the public sphere.

A Friendship Unfettered

Pierce’s defense of Markle, however, is not merely the result of professional courtesy. Their bond, he revealed, extends beyond the confines of their shared screen-time on ‘Suits’. Despite the geographic distance and the whirlwind of royal duties, Pierce shared that he caught up with Markle a few months back, emphasizing the strength of their enduring friendship.

While Pierce’s support for Markle is unwavering, not all ‘Suits’ alumni share his sentiment. Gina Torres, another former co-star, painted a different picture during the Golden Globes red carpet event.

Lifestyle United States
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

