Weekend Roundup: Charity Race, Boat Show, and Community Celebrations Across Cape Fear

As the weekend approaches, Cape Fear region gears up for a series of events that promise entertainment, community engagement, and support for noble causes. From the Strut for Childhood Cancer Race in New Hanover County to the Wrightsville Beach Boat Show and various community celebrations, there's an activity for every interest.

Advertisment

Supporting Young Cancer Fighters

On Saturday, March 9, 2024, Long Leaf Park in Wilmington, NC, will be bustling with participants of the Strut for Childhood Cancer Race, now in its 15th year. This annual event not only aims to raise awareness about childhood cancer but also gathers funds to support the families affected by it. This year, the event brings an added element of fun with a FOAM PARTY hosted by Flamingo Foam. All proceeds will benefit Cape Fear children through Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas, a nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting young cancer patients in North and South Carolina.

Maritime and Cultural Highlights

Advertisment

The Wrightsville Beach Boat Show makes a comeback this weekend at the Wrightsville Beach Marina near Bluewater Grille. Visitors can explore a wide range of boats on Saturday, from 10 am to 6 pm, and Sunday, from 11 am to 4 pm. Meanwhile, in Bladen County, the Dublin Peanut Festival Committee is hosting a fish fry fundraiser at the LuMil Vineyard General Store. The event promises delicious seafood and supports community initiatives. In Brunswick County, the Museum of Coastal Carolina and Ingram Planetarium is celebrating its second annual Community Day, focusing on conservation, STEM education, and local art, offering a day packed with learning and fun.

Embracing Community Spirit

These events underline the diverse interests and community spirit of the Cape Fear region. Whether it's supporting a critical cause like childhood cancer, indulging in maritime culture, or participating in educational and culinary experiences, there's a sense of unity and purpose in these gatherings. The variety of events ensures that every resident and visitor can find something to enjoy, learn from, and contribute to over the weekend.

As the community comes together to support these causes and celebrate the rich culture of the Cape Fear region, it's a reminder of the power of collective effort and the importance of engaging with and giving back to the community. These events not only provide entertainment but also foster a sense of belonging and contribute to the well-being of the region's residents and the environment.