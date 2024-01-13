en English
Fashion

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:54 am EST
Wedding Guest’s White Dress Sparks Debate on Reddit

The world of weddings has been abuzz with a myriad of controversies and debates recently. From the fashion choices of high-profile figures to the social media spectacle of bridesmaid dresses, the wedding circuit has offered ample fodder for discussion. Yet, one incident stands out distinctly, where a wedding guest found herself at the receiving end of criticism for her choice of attire.

White Lace and Controversy

In a recent incident shared on a Reddit thread dedicated to wedding shaming, a guest was slammed for her choice of a white, lacy dress. The guest’s attire was deemed inappropriate by some members of the online community, as it closely resembled a bridal gown, potentially upstaging the bride. The dress in question was a strapless white lace piece, with a blush underpinning that gave it a hint of color.

The Bride and The Guest

The bride’s dress was a striking ensemble with a princess neckline, accentuated by an embellished silver crystal belt. The guest’s dress, however, bore an uncanny resemblance to a bridal gown, thereby sparking a debate. The online community was divided, with some questioning the guest’s intentions while others defended her, arguing that the dress might appear more pink in person, despite photographing as white.

Humor, Disbelief, and Photoshop

The incident elicited a range of emotions online, from humor to disbelief. The situation also spurred some creative suggestions, including a proposal that the bride’s photographer could Photoshop the guest’s dress to a different color. The debate served as a reminder of the unwritten rules of wedding etiquette and the potential faux pas of wearing white to a wedding.

While the incident has sparked much discussion, it is essential to remember that the ultimate goal of a wedding is to celebrate love, unity, and the start of a new journey. The color of a dress may cause a stir, but it does not define the essence of the occasion.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

